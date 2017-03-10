  • STV
Alex Salmond like Trump and Farage, claims Lib Dem MP

Aidan Kerr Aidan Kerr

Alistair Carmichael says the SNP deploys 'misty eyed' nationalist rhetoric.

Three of a kind? Carmichael compared Salmond to Trump and Farage.
Three of a kind? Carmichael compared Salmond to Trump and Farage.

Former First Minister Alex Salmond has been compared to Nigel Farage and US President Donald Trump by Scottish Liberal Democrat MP Alistair Carmichael.

He drew comparisons between their politics at an address at his party's conference in Perth on Friday.

Carmichael's comments come after the mayor of London last month compared Scottish nationalism to racism before going on to state he did not mean to do so at the Scottish Labour party conference in Glasgow.

He told conference delegates: "Let us be quite clear about this. The answer to nationalism is never more nationalism.

"Dress it up any way you like but nationalism is still nationalism. Alex Salmond will tell you that all he wants if for decisions about Scotland to be made by people living in Scotland.

"How is that different at its heart from Nigel Farage wanting to take back control from Brussels? Or even Donald Trump wanting to do deals, great deals, that will always put America first?"

Carmichael continued: "Nationalists will talk about values but ascribe them to a particular country or people.

"We all remember the misty eyed rhetoric during the referendum about 'Scottish values' of community, inclusion and even compassion.

"Just think about that for a second. What does that mean? Do they really believe that all Scots hold these values or that only Scots can hold them?

"Maybe if you don't hold them then you are not quite Scottish enough. Whatever it means, it is divisive and exclusive and we should have none of it."

An SNP spokesman said: "Alistair Carmichael has rich form for making up slurs for political gain - which is just one of the reasons nobody will listen to this bizarre outburst.

"The SNP speaks loudly for a welcome, inclusive, outward-looking Scotland. Comparing supporters of Scottish independence to Trump and Farage shows just how out of touch the Scottish Lib Dem leadership has become - and ordinary Lib Dem members will be appalled by it."

The former Scottish secretary also used his speech to attack the Conservatives and Labour.

He described the UK Government as a "British nationalist government in London" and criticised the party's approach to Brexit.

Carmichael accused Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn of giving the Prime Minister "free rein" over the process of leaving the European Union after ordering his MPs to vote with the government on the bill to empower the Theresa May to trigger article 50.

