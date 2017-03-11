  • STV
  • MySTV

Willie Rennie: I will make compassionate case for union

STV

The Lib Dem leader is pledging to 'lead the way' against any future Yes campaign.

Willie Rennie: Lib Dem leader promises 'battle of ideas and values'.
Willie Rennie: Lib Dem leader promises 'battle of ideas and values'. PA

Willie Rennie will pledge to make a "compassionate" and "emotional" case for keeping the UK together if there is to be a second referendum on Scottish independence.

The Liberal Democrats will lead the way "on the kind of campaign for the United Kingdom that we want to see" if First Minister Nicola Sturgeon stages a fresh vote on the issue, he will say.

Rennie, the party's Scottish leader, is to raise the prospect of such a ballot when he makes his speech to the party's conference in Perth.

It comes amid ongoing speculation that Sturgeon could be about to demand the right to stage a second independence referendum as the UK prepares to exit the European Union.

Such a vote will be a "battle of ideas and values, not of identities and flags", according to Rennie.

The Scottish Lib Dem leader is to say: "I will stand up for our United Kingdom family.

"We will lead the way on the kind of campaign for the United Kingdom that we want to see. We should set the terms."

Even though the economic case for Scotland leaving the UK is "weaker" than it was in 2014, Rennie will stress the campaign for the Union should be positive and uplifting.

He will tell the conference: "The new case for the United Kingdom is a positive, uplifting one that focuses on the ties that bind us rather than the differences some would use to divide us.

"It is that emotional case. It is the liberal case for unity. The compassionate case. It goes to the heart of who we are.

"Britain is full of people who care. We, together, care about the environment, poverty at home and abroad, the sick, the elderly, the young. Our country is jammed full of people who want a better world.

"British people, with compassion and care, digging into their pockets. We should celebrate our generosity and compassion. It is a mark of the country that we are.

"No Scottish nationalist will tell me that I should be ashamed. I am proud of who we are.

"That compassion has built some of the best public services too. It is why we built the best health service in the world. The second biggest aid budget in the world. The welfare state to help people in need. Public compassion has driven that state action.

"I admire the great historical figures of progress from all parts of Britain: Emmeline Pankhurst on votes for women, William Wilberforce ending the slave trade, William Beveridge building the welfare state.

"Our United Kingdom is an uplifting, mutually beneficial partnership that we should cherish rather than trash.

"So, as we head into another referendum, the responsibility on liberals is great. We must stand up and be counted for our values. This is a battle of ideas and values, not of identities and flags."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.