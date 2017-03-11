  • STV
  • MySTV

National insurance rate rise 'not fair' for workers

Aidan Kerr Aidan Kerr

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell attacked the UK Government's proposals.

John McDonnell: The shadow chancellor says the rise will hurt workers.
John McDonnell: The shadow chancellor says the rise will hurt workers. PA

A proposed rise in the amount of National Insurance (NI) paid by self-employed people is "not fair", the shadow chancellor has said.

John McDonnell attacked Chancellor Philip Hammond's changes to the tax system which will see many self-employed workers paying more at a speech in Glasgow.

In his spring Budget, Hammond announced that class two NI, the lowest self-employed band, will be abolished while the higher rate, class four, will rise from 9% to 11%.

The UK Government say self-employed workers earning £16,250 or less will be better off under the changes.

McDonnell said: "This week we saw the government effectively blaming self-employed people for the dysfunctional labour market.

"There wasn't a package of measures designed to address the problems of the modern world of work.

"It was a single unilateral tax hike for all self-employed people earning over eight thousand pounds.

"It's a single hike of £2bn targeted at the self-employed taking place at the same time as the Tories are slashing taxes for giant corporations."

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1382560-at-a-glance-what-scots-need-to-know-about-the-budget/ | default

He continued: "A hairdresser earning £15,000 a year will be £139 worse off as a result of yesterday's measures.

"Some have tried to portray yesterday's announcement as progressive.

"But what's progressive about raising taxes for low-paid drivers, while the government goes ahead with cuts to capital gains tax for a tiny few?

"What's progressive about raising taxes for low-paid self-employed cleaners, while the wealthiest families in the country get a cut in their inheritance tax?

"What's progressive about raising taxes for plumbers, while multinational corporations see their tax bills slashed year after year?

"What's not fair is £70bn of tax giveaways for the wealthiest and corporations, while hiking taxes on middle and low earnings.

"That's not fair. That's not progressive. That's just not right."

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1382550-budget-chancellor-outlines-north-sea-oil-tax-help/ | default

Prime Minister Theresa May said the policy was fair when questioned on it at a press conference after the European Council summit.

May said: "Is it fair? I think it is fair to close the gap in contributions between two people doing the same work and using the same public services to make the same contribution to wider society."

Workers directly employed by a company pay 12% in NI contributions while under the Chancellor's proposals those who are self-employed will pay 11%.

Unlike those in regular employment, the self-employed do not receive any holiday or sick pay.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.