National insurance rate rise 'not fair' for workers

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell attacked the UK Government's proposals.

John McDonnell: The shadow chancellor says the rise will hurt workers. PA

A proposed rise in the amount of National Insurance (NI) paid by self-employed people is "not fair", the shadow chancellor has said.

John McDonnell attacked Chancellor Philip Hammond's changes to the tax system which will see many self-employed workers paying more at a speech in Glasgow.

In his spring Budget, Hammond announced that class two NI, the lowest self-employed band, will be abolished while the higher rate, class four, will rise from 9% to 11%.

The UK Government say self-employed workers earning £16,250 or less will be better off under the changes.

McDonnell said: "This week we saw the government effectively blaming self-employed people for the dysfunctional labour market.

"There wasn't a package of measures designed to address the problems of the modern world of work.

"It was a single unilateral tax hike for all self-employed people earning over eight thousand pounds.

"It's a single hike of £2bn targeted at the self-employed taking place at the same time as the Tories are slashing taxes for giant corporations."

He continued: "A hairdresser earning £15,000 a year will be £139 worse off as a result of yesterday's measures.

"Some have tried to portray yesterday's announcement as progressive.

"But what's progressive about raising taxes for low-paid drivers, while the government goes ahead with cuts to capital gains tax for a tiny few?

"What's progressive about raising taxes for low-paid self-employed cleaners, while the wealthiest families in the country get a cut in their inheritance tax?

"What's progressive about raising taxes for plumbers, while multinational corporations see their tax bills slashed year after year?

"What's not fair is £70bn of tax giveaways for the wealthiest and corporations, while hiking taxes on middle and low earnings.

"That's not fair. That's not progressive. That's just not right."

Prime Minister Theresa May said the policy was fair when questioned on it at a press conference after the European Council summit.

May said: "Is it fair? I think it is fair to close the gap in contributions between two people doing the same work and using the same public services to make the same contribution to wider society."

Workers directly employed by a company pay 12% in NI contributions while under the Chancellor's proposals those who are self-employed will pay 11%.

Unlike those in regular employment, the self-employed do not receive any holiday or sick pay.

