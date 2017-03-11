SNP want to hand powers to 'a bunch of EU bureaucrats'

Scottish Labour deputy leader Alex Rowley said Scotland is leaving the EU.

Eurocrats: Nicola Sturgeon met European Union Commission chief Jean Claude Juncker after the EU referendum last year. European Commission

The SNP want to hand powers over Scottish affairs to "a bunch of bureaucrats across in Brussels" at the European Union, the deputy Scottish Labour leader has claimed.

Alex Rowley said Scottish Labour "must be clear" and tell people that the country is "leaving Europe".

Further devolution has been promised by the Prime Minister and the Scottish Secretary, David Mundell, after the country leaves the EU.

Theresa May, however, has called for a "mature discussion" to take place about which powers go to Scotland, and which go to the UK Government, to ensure the UK's own single market is not damaged.

In a speech at a party event in Glasgow, Rowley argued a good Brexit deal for Scotland "means the powers that are going back from Brussels do not go back to Whitehall and Westminster, those powers go back to Edinburgh."

He told Scottish Labour members: "There is a sense is the irony of where we are in the constitutional debate in Scotland right now.

"As Labour in Scotland, like the SNP, are arguing that we do not want all the power and the wealth centred around a few square miles of central London - we want the powers out of Westminster, out of Whitehall and in our case we want those powers combing back to Edinburgh and indeed go further into communities.

"What is the SNP's proposition? What they are arguing for is to take those powers out of Whitehall, out of Westminster but not give them back to Edinburgh but to give them a bunch of bureaucrats across in Brussels."

In response, an SNP spokeswoman said:"Labour are offering no meaningful opposition to the threat of a Westminster power grab over powers coming from the EU to Scotland.

"We're literally days away from Article 50 being triggered by a right wing Tory government that has no mandate in Scotland and no democratic basis to rip us out of Europe and the single market against our will - and yet Labour are happily sitting on their hands while the SNP is the only party with a clear plan for Scotland's future."

