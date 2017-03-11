Rennie: SNP 'will not beat Unionists into submission'
Scottish Lib Dem leader Willie Rennie was speaking at the party's conference.
The leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats says the SNP will not beat Unionists into submission with calls for a second independence referendum.
On Saturday, Willie Rennie told the party's conference in Perth that he wants to avoid another vote "after all the division of the last campaign".
Mr Rennie earlier pledged to make a "compassionate" and "emotional" case for keeping the UK together in the face of another referendum.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon refused to rule out a second vote this week.
Mr Rennie said: "It looks as if the First Minister is determined to re-run the referendum of only 3 years ago.
"It is not a battle I want after all the division of the last campaign. And we will not vote for it.
"But if the nationalists think by asking the question over and over again they will beat us into submission then they need to think again.
"And, by the way, it will take more than threatening to bring back Alex Salmond to make us change our mind too.
"I will stand up for our United Kingdom family. We will lead the way on the kind of campaign for the United Kingdom that we want to see. We should set the terms."
