Sadiq Khan's attack on nationalism 'insulted' Scots

The London mayor said there in 'no difference' between racists and nationalists.

Sadiq Khan: The London mayor condemned those who want to divide Scots and English people.

The mayor of London "insulted" Scottish voters when he compared Scottish nationalism to racism, the Scottish Green co-convener has said.

In a speech at Scottish Labour's party conference in Perth last month, Sadiq Khan said there was "no difference" between those "who try to divide us on the basis whether we are English or Scottish, and those who divide us on the basis of our background, race or religion".

The London mayor re-wrote a passage of the speech he published ahead of its delivery after a backlash on social media.

Khan added that "of course" he was not stating "nationalists are somehow racists or bigoted", despite saying there was "no difference" between them second before.

Harvie criticised the mayor's remarks in his address to the Scottish Green conference in Glasgow.

"We heard Sadiq Khan at the Labour conference, insulting the very voters that Scottish Labour has lost," Harvie said.

"We're here for those voters, and getting far more done than Labour."

He added: "I believe that the responsibility of any party is to work to make people's lives better in the real world, instead of just posturing inside the political bubble.

"That means putting forward bold and positive new ideas - challenging government, but also trying to make progress where common ground exists."

The Scottish Greens are standing more council candidates in May's local government elections than they ever have before.

Harvie said his party will fight to renew local democracy.

He said: "Our call, for investment in our local services, for the building of strong local economies, and for a renewed local democracy that puts power in people's hands represents a warning to the SNP too.

"They too need to recognise that our councils matter, our public services matter.

"It took Greens to force them to reverse huge cuts to council budgets, and it will still take Greens to make the case for the strong, democratic local government Scotland needs.

"It's not just the money - it's about renewing local democracy; we are leading the case for local tax reform and writing off exploitative local debt, and have new proposals for a fiscal framework."

