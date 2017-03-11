House of Lords expected to pass Brexit Bill on Monday

Brexit secretary David Davis says he will urge MPs to vote the Bill through without amendments.

The House of Lords proposed several amendments in the Brexit Bill. PA

The Brexit Bill looks likely to pass through the House of Lords successively as Labour sources reveal there was a 20% chance of peers sending the Bill back to the Commons again if their proposed amendments were not "dismissed out of hand".

The news comes as Brexit secretary David Davis rejected demands for the Government to make major changes to the Bill. He says he will urge MPs to vote the legislation back to the House of Lords "in its original form".

The amendments were made to the Brexit Bill after being backed by an overwhelming majority of peers. Labour made a "direct appeal" on Friday for Theresa May to let them go ahead.

Labour still want a compromise from the Government.

The party said they have been working closely with crossbenchers in the Lords on their response to the legislation and expects the final hurdle to be crossed on Monday night.

But the way Mr Davis responds to the amendments peers have made will be crucial.

Labour sources said: "If they are dismissed out of hand then they have got some problems.

"If there's no further reassurances, that's when the Government could get into difficulties.

"It's about mood, tone and content."

The Bill could complete its final stages on Monday if the House of Lords accepts the decisions made by MPs when they vote on it earlier in the day.

It would allow Mrs May to trigger the formal Article 50 process for quitting the EU as early as Tuesday.