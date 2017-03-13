SNP MP Mhairi Black could stand down at next election

Paisley and Renfrewshire MP says she 'hates' Westminster in newspaper interview.

Mhairi Black: The 22-year-old says 'so little gets done' in the Commons. PA

SNP MP Mhairi Black has revealed she may stand down at the next general election.

The youngest member of the House of Commons to be elected in 348 years revealed she "hates" Westminster.

In an interview with the Sunday Post, the 22-year-old bemoaned that "so little gets done" at the UK Parliament.

Black was among the 56 SNP members elected in the 2015 General Election.

She made headlines last week when she appeared to mouth "you talk s***e, hen" during an exchange with Conservative MP Caroline Nokes over housing benefits in the Commons.

Black stated she "did not know" if she would seek re-election in 2020, adding: "I think you should only stand in politics if you think there is a need for you to be in it."

The Paisley and Renfrewshire MP told the newspaper: "It has been nearly two years and I still hate the place.

"It is depressing. It is the personal elements - it is a pain to come up and down every week and you are working with a number of people you find quite troubling.

"Professionally, it is more just that so little gets done. It is so old and defunct in terms of its systems and procedures - a lot of the time, it is just a waste of time."

In the interview, Black also shrugged off suggestions of her being a future leader of the SNP, saying: "Have you seen how little personal time Nicola Sturgeon has? I wouldn't fancy that at all."

