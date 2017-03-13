SNP aim to raise £1m warchest for referendum campaign

As the First Minister spoke on Monday, a crowdfunding campaign was launched.

The SNP have launched a crowdfunding bid to support their bid for a second independence referendum, aiming to raise £1m in 100 days.

As the First Minister announced her intention to seek a second independence referendum on Monday, a site called ref.scot was launched.

It includes a video message from the First Minister, in which she says her plan would "give us the ability to choose our own future."

More than £35,000 had been raised towards the goal on Monday.

The site urges Scots to back the campaign using the hashtag #ScotRef.

The First Minister has said the earliest time for a vote would be the autumn of 2018 and the latest in the spring of 2019.

She will now seek a Section 30 order which would transfer power for the vote to the Scottish Parliament.

The timing of the vote should be for the Scottish Parliament to decide, she said.

Opposition parties have said they are opposed to a second vote, while the Uk Government has said it would be "divisive" and would lead to "huge economic uncertainty".

