UK closer to Brexit as MPs overturn Lords amendments

MPs rejected the first amendment by 335 votes to 287. House of Commons

MPs have cleared the way for Theresa May to formally start Brexit talks after overturning changes made by peers.

The Commons voted to disagree with two changes made in the Lords to the European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill, which gives the Prime Minister the power to choose when to begin the two-year Brexit talks.

MPs first voted against a proposal to unilaterally guarantee the rights of EU nationals living in the UK within three months by 335 votes to 287, majority 48.

They then voted against an amendment designed to give Parliament a "meaningful" vote by 331 votes to 286, majority 45.

The means the Bill will now be sent back to the House of Lords, who will again debate it tonight.

If peers give it their backing this time, it would allow the prime minister to start the firing gun on exit talks as early as Tuesday.

However, ITV News' political editor Robert Peston said he did not think Mrs May would trigger Article 50 until the end of March.

The House of Lords made two amendments to the Bill, firstly introducing a "meaningful" vote on the final deal with Brussels.

This would give the Lords and Commons the opportunity to accept or reject - in two separate votes- the final deal Mrs May negotiates with the EU prior to the UK's departure from the bloc.

In theory, Parliament could delay or prevent Britain's exit by continuing to reject Mrs May's deal.

The second amendment made by peers called for guarantee the rights of EU citizens living in the UK.

Brexit Secretary David Davis has predicted a 'swift' agreement with EU countries over British expats living abroad. PA

Brexit Secretary David Davis said the Government had a "moral responsibility" to the four million people this affected.

He dismissed concerns EU nationals would be deported if no deal is struck and said Parliament would have to vote through any change to immigration rules.

He added: "I want to reassure people that Parliament will have a clear opportunity to debate and vote on this issue in future before anything else happens.

"So, nothing, nothing will change for any EU citizen in the UK without Parliament's explicit approval beforehand."

Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer said Labour would be supporting the amendments.

However, veteran Labour MP Frank Field (Birkenhead) argued that not guaranteeing the rights of EU nationals in the UK would make it more difficult for the Government to help UK citizens abroad.