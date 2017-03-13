  • STV
  • MySTV

Independent Scotland would have to apply to join EU

STV

Spokesman confirms the so-called Barroso doctrine continues to apply.

EU: Questions over Scottish independence (file pic).
EU: Questions over Scottish independence (file pic). © STV

An independent Scotland would have to apply for EU membership, a spokesman for the European Commission has confirmed.

Questioned after the Scottish Government's announcement that it will seek another independence referendum, Margaritis Schinas said the so-called Barroso doctrine continued to apply.

This is the legal view, set out by former commission president Jose Manuel Barroso, that if one part of an EU country became an independent state it would have to apply for EU membership.

With regards to the Scottish situation, Mr Schinas said: "The commission does not comment on issues that pertain to the internal legal and constitutional order of our member states." He added: "The Barroso doctrine, would that apply? Yes that would apply, obviously."

However, many observers believe an independent Scotland's application for EU membership would be "fast-tracked".

Fabian Zuleeg, chief executive of the European Policy Centre, told the Guardian: "An independent Scotland would have to go through the accession process, so it would not be automatic.

"As Scotland does largely fulfil the [membership] criteria it would be a relatively smooth process."

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1382731-scottish-bid-for-eu-membership-unlikely-to-be-vetoed/ | default

Mr Zuleeg's views echo those of Aberdeen University professor Michael Keating, who is also the director of the Centre for Constitutional Change.

"None of them [EU member states] threatened to veto Scotland's ascension to the EU and their representatives usually said that they would follow the UK's lead; the inference is that they would recognise an independent Scotland," he said earlier this month.

"In that case, it is difficult to see on what grounds they could veto Scotland's EU membership."

No part of a member state has ever voted for independence and then re-applied for European Union membership.

East Germany automatically became part of the EU when it joined the rest of Germany in 1990.

The only part of the EU to have left was the Danish territory of Greenland which left the European Economic Community in 1985.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1381214-independent-scotland-could-be-fast-tracked-into-eu/ | default

Meanwhile, Nato has also indicated that an independent Scotland would have to re-apply if it wished to become a member of the organisation.

Jens Stoltenberg, Nato general secretary, said: "If it happens then the UK will continue as a member of Nato but a new independent state has to apply for membership and then it is up to 28 allies whether we will have a new member.

"All decisions are taken by consensus; we need the consensus of all allies to invite a new member.' He added:

"By leaving the UK it would also leave Nato - of course it is absolutely possible to apply for membership and then the allies will then decide."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.