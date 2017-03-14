  • STV
  • MySTV

Independence support hits highest level in annual survey

Aidan Kerr Aidan Kerr

Scottish Social Attitudes Survey finds independence is now more popular than devolution.

Independence: Support for leaving the UK has gradually increased over recent years.
Independence: Support for leaving the UK has gradually increased over recent years. Press Association

Support for Scottish independence is at its highest level in the annual Scottish Social Attitudes Survey.

The study, which has been conducted since 1999, found support for independence at 46% when people are asked to choose between devolution, having no parliament and leaving the UK.

It is the highest support registered for independence since the survey began in 1999.

The results show a considerable age gap in those who support independence and those who support staying in a devolved United Kingdom.

Of those polled who were aged between 16 and 24, 72% backed independence. This compares with just 26% of those aged 65 and over.

Despite the yearly survey's findings, two separate opinion polls released on Wednesday show support for the union in the lead if a fresh referendum was held.

https://infogram.io/p/4ae944701d66287f4e6fef991d14e9d6.png | default

The report's author, Professor John Curtice, said: "The nationalist movement in Scotland has never been stronger electorally.

"Meanwhile, from its perspective, the outcome of the EU referendum appeared to be a perfect illustration of their argument that for so long as it stays in the UK, Scotland is always at risk of having its 'democratic will' overturned by England.

"However, the commitment to the EU of many of those who voted to remain does not appear to be strong enough that they are likely to be persuaded by the outcome of the EU referendum to change their preference for staying in the UK.

"Meanwhile, there is a risk that linking independence closely to the idea of staying in the EU could alienate some of those who currently back leaving the UK."

The report found increasing levels of eurosceptism among the Scottish public despite the country's 62% vote to stay in the European Union last year.

When presented with a series of options for the UK, a quarter of respondents wanted to leave the EU while a further 42% said the country should stay in but Brussels should have its powers reduced.

Just 21% said the relationship should stay the same while only 7% thought the organisation should either get more powers or become a single continental government.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1382623-stv-poll-half-of-scots-would-vote-for-independence/ | default

Mark Diffley, from polling company Ipsos MORI, said: "This is significant and in line with recent polling despite the earlier fieldwork dates.

"This is undoubtedly good news for the First Minister and for independence campaigners.

"We are in line for a tight race as and when the referendum really gets under way."

SNP MSP Bruce Crawford said: "It is no surprise that more and more people in Scotland are now supporting independence as the promises made to Scotland in 2014 are systematically unpicked by the UK Tory government.

"There is a cast-iron democratic mandate for a referendum, and the First Minister has set out a plan to give Scotland a choice, when the options become clear, between a hard Brexit and becoming an independent country."

Scottish Conservative constitution spokesman Adam Tomkins said: "This report shows there is significant division already across Scotland on a range of constitutional matters.

"Sparking yet another referendum will only make this worse.

"The people of Scotland do not want another referendum, and would prefer the SNP got on with dealing with the things that matter."

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1383038-sturgeon-warns-may-against-indyref2-blocking-mechanism/ | default

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.