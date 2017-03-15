  • STV
  • MySTV

Chancellor performs U-turn over National Insurance rise

Neil Pooran Neil Pooran

Philip Hammond abandoned plans to raise contributions paid by self-employed people.

Chancellor: Phillip Hammond has made a U-turn.
Chancellor: Phillip Hammond has made a U-turn. PA

Chancellor Philip Hammond has performed a U-turn and abandoned proposals to raise National Insurance Contributions (NICs) paid by self-employed people.

The controversial plans were set out in his Budget last week but the Chancellor has now said there will be no NICs increases during this parliament.

He had announced class two NI, the lowest self-employed band, will be abolished while the higher rate, class four, will rise from 9% to 11%.

Opposition parties claimed the changes amounted to a tax hike for low-earning workers.

There was further criticism the changes breached a pledge in the Conservatives' manifesto not to increase National Insurance.

In a letter sent to Conservative MPs on Wednesday, the Chancellor conceded a "significant section" of the public opposed the changes.

He said: "In light of what has emerged as a clear view among colleagues and a significant section of the public, I have decided not to proceed with the Class 4 NIC measures set out in the Budget.

"There will be no increases in NIC rates in this Parliament. We will continue with the abolition of Class 2 NICs from April 2018.

"The cost cost of the changes I am announcing today will be funded by measures to be announced in the 2018 budget."

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1382807-national-insurance-rate-rise-not-fair-for-workers/ | default

At Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said the decision would leave a "black hole" in the budget.

He told the House of Commons: "It seems to me like a Government in a bit of chaos."

The Prime Minister responded: "As a number of my parliamentary colleagues have been pointing out in recent days, the trend towards greater self-employment does create a structural issue in the tax base on which we will have to act. We want to ensure we maintain fairness in the tax system."

She continued: "We will bring forward further proposals but we will not bring forward increases in NICs later in this Parliament."

The Federation of Small Businesses said the Chancellor had "come to his senses" over NICs.

Andy Willox, the organisation's Scottish policy convenor, said: "He's made the right choice - obviously realising that it doesn't make sense to squeeze the nation's strivers while trying to deliver a business boom.

"We agree with him that politicians need to better support people who work for themselves. But the way to do that isn't by hiking their tax bills."

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1382550-budget-chancellor-outlines-north-sea-oil-tax-help/ | default

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.