Theresa May rejects Nicola Sturgeon's call for indyref2
The Prime Minister says 'now is not the time' for a second independence vote.
Theresa May has rejected calls from Nicola Sturgeon for a second independence referendum.
The Prime Minister said on Thursday that "now is not the time" for another referendum, two and a half years after the last independence vote.
She said holding another referendum would make it "more difficult" to get the "right deal" for the UK and Scotland in Brexit.
May added: "I say to the SNP, now is not the time."
The Prime Minister said she felt it would be wrong to put "energies" into another referendum vote while Brexit negotiations are ongoing.
She would not be drawn on what the right timescale would be for a second independence referendum in an interview on Thursday.
It comes after Sturgeon said earlier this week that indyref2 should be held between autumn 2018 and spring 2019 as the UK Government prepares to trigger Article 50 to begin the formal process of exiting the European Union.
Next week, MSPs are due to debate a request for a Section 30 order to transfer power for the vote to the Scottish Parliament.
The First Minister indicated there was little chance of a compromise with the UK Government on the issue of Scotland having a special deal to stay in the European single market.
