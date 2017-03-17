  • STV
  • MySTV

Sturgeon refuses to rule out wildcat independence vote

Aidan Kerr Aidan Kerr

The First Minister says she has 'various options' open to her on a second referendum.

Wildcat: Nicola Sturgeon spoke to STV political editor Bernard Ponsonby.
Wildcat: Nicola Sturgeon spoke to STV political editor Bernard Ponsonby. PA

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has refused to rule out holding a wildcat independence referendum unauthorised by Downing Street.

The SNP leader will formally request for the powers to hold a vote - a section 30 order - from the UK Government next week but Downing Street said on Thursday it would reject any such request.

In an interview with STV News political editor Bernard Ponsonby, Sturgeon said there were "various options" open to her.

Sturgeon said it is the Scottish Government's "intention" to hold "a referendum on the same basis we had as the one in 2014".

When pressed on whether or not such a poll was an option if the UK Government refused to grant the powers to hold a vote, the First Minister said: "I will consider what options I have if I have to get to that point."

Scottish Labour have called on the SNP to remove "the threat" of such a poll.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1383210-theresa-may-rejects-nicola-sturgeon-s-call-for-indyref2/ | default

Sturgeon said: "You can go round and round and round in this circle if you want. I am setting out what I have tried to do since June 23 last year, to set out a clear and logical path forward .

"Now, I have set out the timescale I think is reasonable. The Prime Minister has said what she has said. The Scottish Parliament next week will have its say.

"If the Scottish Parliament authorises me to seek a section 30 order I will formally seek section 30 order and then we will take it from there."

She added: "Just because the Prime Minister has said, a Tory Prime Minister with one MP in Scotland, she is going to defy the will of the democratically elected Scottish Parliament does not mean I have to immediately accept that it is a sustainable position.

"I am arguing a case here that derives from an election mandate for which there is majority support in the Scottish Parliament and I am going to continue to make that argument in the Scottish Parliament and to the wider Scottish public.

"I think we will find the Prime Minister is not in a position she can sustain and I would say to her, in all sincerity here in trying to be consensual, we seem to have a starting point of agreement that both of us think that now is not the right time for a referendum."

At a briefing to journalists on Friday, a Downing Street spokesman said: "It [calling a referendum] is a reserved power and the PM has been clear that now is not the right time."

When asked about a wildcat poll, he repeated five times: "Holding a referendum is a reserved matter."

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1383221-mundell-downing-street-will-reject-indyref2-request/ | default

Scottish Labour have called on the SNP to remove "the threat" of such a referendum off the table.

Ian Murray MP said: "The SNP must immediately withdraw the threat to impose an illegitimate and divisive referendum. Scotland is divided enough already without the Nationalists seeking to divide us even further.

"The SNP described the Edinburgh Agreement as the gold standard, because it established a legal basis for the 2014 referendum.

"It would be entirely unacceptable for a similar approach not to be taken if there ends up being another referendum. Credible governments and political parties do not impose referendums that do not stand up to legal scrutiny."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.