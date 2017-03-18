Gordon Brown proposes federal 'third option' for Scotland

The former PM said new powers to Holyrood could avoid years of 'bitter division'.

'Third option': Holyrood should get a raft of new powers, says Brown. PA

Gordon Brown will call for Holyrood to be handed a raft of new powers after Brexit as part of a "third option" for Scotland's future.

The former prime minister will say a new form of federal home rule is needed to unite the country and avoid years of "bitter division".

Brown will give a speech at the Festival Of Ideas in Kirkcaldy, Fife, against the backdrop of a constitutional stand-off between the UK and Scottish governments over the calling of a second independence referendum.

He has already pledged to join forces with Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale to campaign for a People's Constitutional Convention to look at how power is distributed across the nations and regions of the UK.

Mr Brown, an architect of the 2014 "vow" promising Holyrood more powers in the event of a No vote to independence, will propose a range of controls should be passed to the Scottish Parliament after Brexit.

These include the setting of VAT rates, the power to sign international treaties, and controls over agriculture, fisheries, environmental regulation, employment and energy.

The former PM will also call for the repatriation to Scotland of £800m of money now spent by the European Union, and propose the Bank of England becomes the Bank of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland with fully-staffed representation in Scotland "to reinforce the fact that the pound is for everyone".

Mr Brown is expected to say: "The third option, a patriotic Scottish way and free from the absolutism of the SNP and the do-nothing-ism of the Tories, is now essential because post-Brexit realities make the status quo redundant and require us to break with the past.

"The status quo has been overtaken by events because unless powers now with the European Union are repatriated from Brussels to the Scottish Parliament, the Welsh Assembly and the regions, Whitewall will have perpetrated one of the biggest power grabs by further centralising power.

"The patriotic way means that Scotland is not caught between a die-hard conservatism that denies the Scottish Parliament the powers it needs and a hard-line nationalism that throws away the resources we secure from being part of the Union."

He will add: "Most of all, a new third option can unify our country and end the bitter and divisive Yes v No conflict that will continue to rip us apart.

"It is time to transcend the bitter division and extremism of an inflexible, die-hard conservatism at war with an intransigent and even more hard-line nationalism."

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said a fresh Scottish independence referendum should be held between autumn next year and spring 2019, when the terms of the UK's exit deal with the EU "are clear".

The UK Government has rejected these calls, with Prime Minister Theresa May telling the Scottish Government that "now is not the time" for a new vote and that the two governments should be "working together, not pulling apart".

The SNP opened its party conference in Aberdeen on Friday.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.