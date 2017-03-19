Food and drink exports rose to record £5.5bn in 2016

  • STV
The £421m rise was helped by strong sales growth in seafood and whisky.

Food and drink: Whisky among sectors driving exports.
Food and drink: Whisky among sectors driving exports.

Food and drink exports from Scotland rose to a record £5.5bn last year, official figures show.

Significant growth in sales of seafood and whisky helped exports increase £421m (8%) in 2016.

Exports to EU countries were worth £2.3bn overall, up £133m, and underline the importance of access to European markets, rural economy secretary Fergus Ewing said.

Whisky exports alone were worth £4bn, up £153m (4%) from 2015.

Fish and seafood sales were valued at £759m, up from £603m - up 26%.

Ewing said: "Since this government came into office, the value of food exports has more than doubled.

"Food and drink is now one of the standout success stories in our economy, increasing growth and supporting jobs across the country.

"Our produce has an excellent reputation around the world and it's clear the industry is going from strength to strength.

"The increased collaboration between industry and public sector and the Food and Drink Export Plan are helping this by identifying opportunities to support businesses and breaking down the barriers to trade.

"These figures show the importance of retaining access to the vital European markets, which are currently worth £2.3bn to the sector, and represent our largest export market.

"We shouldn't have to face the choice between remaining as part of the UK and the EU single market.

"The pursuit of a hard Brexit is a major threat to this success and these figures show why we must work to protect Scotland's place in Europe.

"Scotland's food and drink sector is in fantastic health, and next week's strategy launch will outline how we plan to support the industry to build upon this success and further grow the sector to 2030."

Exports: Fish and seafood sales rose by 26% to £759m last year.
Exports: Fish and seafood sales rose by 26% to £759m last year.

James Withers, chief executive of Scotland Food & Drink, said: "The latest export figures are fantastic news and a new high for Scottish food and drink.

"This industry is Scotland's fastest growing major sector. Yet we have huge ambitions to grow further.

"We are clear we want to internationalise our food industry, following in the footsteps of our greatest export, Scotch whisky.

"We have now doubled food exports since 2007, transforming the level of trade in growing markets like Asia.

"That is crucial to extend our footprint beyond just Europe which is still the destination for over 70% of our food exports.

"The game changer has been developing a national brand for Scottish produce in export markets, with industry and government working hand in hand to invest in overseas trade experts and activity.

"If we now further deepen that work, this success story has much further to go."

David Williamson, Scotch Whisky Association director of public affairs and communications, said: "With Scottish food and drink exports reaching a record high it's clear that the sector is leading in the way in terms of the country's economic and export performance.

"And Scotch Whisky continues to be the most significant part of this success, with overseas shipments making up around three-quarters of total food and drink exports.

"But we need support from governments as we deal with the challenges and opportunities ahead, including Brexit."

