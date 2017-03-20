Brexit: Theresa May will trigger Article 50 on March 29

The Prime Minister's move follows her rejection of calls for indyref2.

Theresa May: Article 50 will be triggered on March 29. PA

Theresa May will trigger EU withdrawal talks under Article 50 on March 29, Downing Street confirmed on Monday.

The Prime Minister's letter officially notifying the European Council of the UK's intention to quit will set in train a two-year negotiation process expected to lead to Britain leaving the EU on March 29, 2019.

Britain's ambassador to the EU, Sir Tim Barrow, informed the office of European Council president Donald Tusk on Monday morning of the Prime Minister's plans.

Last week Nicola Sturgeon called for a second independence referendum between autumn 2018 and spring 2019 ahead of the Brexit process being completed.

On Tuesday and Wednesday she will seek the support of MSPs for a Section 30 order, which would see the Scottish Parliament request power from the UK Parliament to hold a new poll.

However, May stated last week that "now is not the time" for a second independence referendum, while she would not be drawn on the possible timescale of a new vote.