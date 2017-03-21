Sinn Fein politician Martin McGuinness dies aged 66

Former Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland passed away after a short illness.

Martin McGuinness, pictured last year. AP

Former Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland, Martin McGuinness, has died aged 66.

The former IRA chief-of-staff died in Derry's Altnagelvin hospital after a short illness. He was surrounded by his family.

Mr McGuinness resigned as Deputy First Minster earlier this year.

In a statement released on Tuesday morning, his Sinn Fein party said: "It is with deep regret and sadness that we have learnt of the death of our friend and comrade Martin McGuinness who passed away in Derry during the night.

"He will be sorely missed by all who knew him."

Sinn Féin President Gerry Adams said: "Throughout his life Martin showed great determination, dignity and humility and it was no different during his short illness.

"He was a passionate republican who worked tirelessly for peace and reconciliation and for the re-unification of his country. But above all he loved his family and the people of Derry and he was immensely proud of both.

"On behalf of republicans everywhere we extend our condolences to Bernie, Fiachra, Emmet, Fionnuala and Grainne, grandchildren and the extended McGuinness family."