Second independence referendum to be debated by MSPs

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is seeking support for a Section 30 order request.

Holyrood: Nicola Sturgeon will urge MSPs to back order (file pic).
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will make her case to Holyrood for it to be given the power to hold a second independence referendum.

The SNP leader will call on MSPs to back her request to Westminster for a Section 30 order, allowing for a legally-binding poll after the UK voted to leave the European Union.

It comes just over a week after Sturgeon announced plans to hold another referendum on Scotland's future between autumn 2018 and spring 2019.

Prime Minister Theresa May has rejected that call, stating "now is not the time" for indyref2.

Scottish Conservatives, Labour and Liberal Democrat politicians have already made clear they will block the move for a second ballot.

But the pro-independence Scottish Greens, who have six MSPs, will give the First Minister the support she needs for her motion to be passed on Wednesday afternoon after a two-day debate.

Sturgeon's motion calls on the Scottish Parliament to acknowledge "the sovereign right of the Scottish people to determine the form of government best-suited to their needs" and "mandate the Scottish Government to take forward discussions with the UK Government" on the details of a section 30 order.

The details of the order should ensure that Holyrood can legislate for a vote "at a time, and with a question and franchise, determined by the Scottish Parliament, which would most appropriately be between the autumn of next year, 2018, when there is clarity over the outcome of the Brexit negotiations and around the point at which the UK leaves the EU in spring 2019", the motion adds.

In her speech to the SNP conference on Saturday, the First Minister stressed that if the motion is passed, the call for a Section 30 order would become the will of the Scottish Parliament.

She insisted: "The will of our parliament must and will prevail."

Sturgeon added on Monday it would be "democratically indefensible" for the Prime Minister to continue to block a referendum if the motion is passed.

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson insisted a second vote on independence would be the "'wrong course of action to take", arguing the "'clear majority of Scots say they don't want to go through the uncertainty of another referendum at this time".

