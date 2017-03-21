  • STV
Sturgeon praises 'brave work' of Martin McGuinness

Matt Coyle Matt Coyle

Northern Ireland's former deputy first minister, has died aged 66.

Remembered: First Minister pays tribute to McGuinness.

Nicola Sturgeon has praised the "brave" work of Northern Ireland's former deputy first minister Martin McGuinness.

Scotland's First Minister paid tribute to the former IRA commander after his death aged 66 following a short illness.

Ms Sturgeon released a statement on Tuesday saying that without his "hard and brave work to bridge the divide" that "peace would not have been achieved" in Northern Ireland.

The Sinn Féin veteran was diagnosed with a rare heart condition at the end of last year. He died in hospital overnight in his hometown of Londonderry surrounded by family members.

Mr McGuinness's last major act as a politician was to pull down the power-sharing executive at Stormont when he resigned as deputy first minister in January, in protest at the Democratic Unionists' handling of a green energy scandal.

Ten days later, showing signs of physical frailty, he announced his retirement from front line politics. Mr McGuinness was a former IRA leader in Derry who went on to play a pivotal role in the peace process.

Sturgeon said in her statement: "Martin will be remembered for his commitment, alongside that of Ian Paisley, to bringing peace and reconciliation to Northern Ireland.

"He grew up in Northern Ireland's troubled past - but without his hard and brave work to bridge the divide, peace would not have been achieved.

"I had the opportunity in recent years to get to know Martin through our work in the British Irish Council and Joint Ministerial Committee.

"His deep understanding of both the importance and fragility of the peace process, and also his optimism for the future, was obvious to all.

"While he had been unwell for a few months, his untimely death will still come as a shock to many and my thoughts and sympathies are with his wife, wider family and friends."

Mr McGuinness's journey from gunman to statesman saw him shake hands with the Queen and forge an unlikely friendship with erstwhile foe Ian Paisley.

Mr McGuinness, who lived in the Bogside area of Derry his whole life, is survived by his wife Bernie and four children.

Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams paid tribute to his lifelong friend. "Throughout his life Martin showed great determination, dignity and humility and it was no different during his short illness," he said.

"He was a passionate republican who worked tirelessly for peace and reconciliation and for the reunification of his country. 

"But above all he loved his family and the people of Derry and he was immensely proud of both."

Prime Minister Theresa May said Mr McGuinness "played a defining role" in leading the Republican movement away from violence.

"First and foremost, my thoughts are with the family of Martin McGuinness at this sad time," she said.

"While I can never condone the path he took in the earlier part of his life, Martin McGuinness ultimately played a defining role in leading the republican movement away from violence.

"In doing so, he made an essential and historic contribution to the extraordinary journey of Northern Ireland from conflict to peace."

