Independence vote and Brexit 'will slow' Scots economy

The Scottish Government has been asked to provide 'clarity' on independence.

Referendum: Nicola Sturgeon has said a referendums hould be held before spring 2019.

Scottish economic growth will be slowed by Brexit and the prospect of a second Scottish independence referendum, academics have warned.

Stratchclyde University's Fraser of Allander Institute says economic growth in Scotland will lag behind the UK average during the next few years.

The researchers say the limited growth is largely due to the downturn in the North Sea oil and gas industry following the collapse in the global price of oil.

In the three months to September 2016, the Scottish economy grew by 0.2% while in comparison the UK economy grew by 0.6%.

Over the course of the year, Scotland's GDP increased by 0.7% compared to a UK-wide average increase of 2.2%.

The institute's director, Graeme Roy, called on both the Scottish and UK governments to "provide clarity and reassurance" over independence and Brexit respectively.

He said: "Growth in the Scottish economy continues to lag behind the rest of the UK, driven in part but not entirely, by the ongoing challenges in the oil and gas sector.

"The immediate outlook for 2017 is marginally more positive than for 2016, with some important business surveys suggesting an increase in new orders and demand.

"That being said, in the current climate sentiment can change quickly and there remains a high degree of margin for error in all economic forecasts at the current time."

He added: "Irrespective of your views over the long-term benefits of Brexit or independence, the increase in uncertainty caused by the triggering of Article 50 and the prospects of a second independence referendum will act as a headwind for many businesses.

"Just as it is the responsibility of the UK Government to provide clarity and reassurance wherever possible through the Brexit process, it is incumbent on the Scottish Government to do likewise around independence and to re-double their efforts to support the Scottish economy through these unprecedented times."

