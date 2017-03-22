Holyrood to back Nicola Sturgeon's call for indyref2

The First Minister says a referendum should take place before spring 2017.

MSPs will back the First Minister's call for a second Scottish independence referendum later on Wednesday.

Nicola Sturgeon has called on the Scottish Parliament to back her plans to hold "indyref2" between autumn next year and spring 2019.

The SNP motion is expected to be passed with the support of Green MSPs after a vote at Holyrood, scheduled to take place at 5.30pm on Wednesday.

Once approved by MSPs, the Scottish Government will formally request a section 30 order - the legal instrument to organise and hold a referendum - from Downing Street.

However, Prime Minister Theresa May has said "now is not the time" for a fresh referendum as the United Kingdom begins negotiations to leave the European Union.

Scottish secretary David Mundell said Downing Street would "reject" any request for referendum powers and would not enter into discussions about a new poll until the UK has left the EU.

Sturgeon has called the UK Government's stance "unsustainable" and warned ignoring the will of the Scottish Parliament "risks undermining the democratic process".

The SNP manifesto at last year's Holyrood elections said the Scottish Parliament should have the right to hold a referendum "if there is clear and sustained evidence that independence has become the preferred option of a majority of the Scottish people or if there is a significant and material change in the circumstances that prevailed in 2014, such as Scotland being taken out of the EU against our will".

Voters in Scotland rejected independence by a margin of 55% to 45% after an unprecedentedly high turnout in the 2014 referendum.

The latest Ipsos MORI poll for STV News revealed Scotland is now split 50-50 on the question, once "don't knows" are removed from survey results.

