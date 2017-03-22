  • STV
  • MySTV

Holyrood to back Nicola Sturgeon's call for indyref2

Aidan Kerr Aidan Kerr

The First Minister says a referendum should take place before spring 2017.

Nicola Sturgeon: The First Minister called on MSPs to back her plans for indyref2.
Nicola Sturgeon: The First Minister called on MSPs to back her plans for indyref2. PA

MSPs will back the First Minister's call for a second Scottish independence referendum later on Wednesday.

Nicola Sturgeon has called on the Scottish Parliament to back her plans to hold "indyref2" between autumn next year and spring 2019.

The SNP motion is expected to be passed with the support of Green MSPs after a vote at Holyrood, scheduled to take place at 5.30pm on Wednesday.

Once approved by MSPs, the Scottish Government will formally request a section 30 order - the legal instrument to organise and hold a referendum - from Downing Street.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1383766-sturgeon-blocking-indyref2-is-undermining-democracy/ | default

However, Prime Minister Theresa May has said "now is not the time" for a fresh referendum as the United Kingdom begins negotiations to leave the European Union.

Scottish secretary David Mundell said Downing Street would "reject" any request for referendum powers and would not enter into discussions about a new poll until the UK has left the EU.

Sturgeon has called the UK Government's stance "unsustainable" and warned ignoring the will of the Scottish Parliament "risks undermining the democratic process".

The SNP manifesto at last year's Holyrood elections said the Scottish Parliament should have the right to hold a referendum "if there is clear and sustained evidence that independence has become the preferred option of a majority of the Scottish people or if there is a significant and material change in the circumstances that prevailed in 2014, such as Scotland being taken out of the EU against our will".

Voters in Scotland rejected independence by a margin of 55% to 45% after an unprecedentedly high turnout in the 2014 referendum.

The latest Ipsos MORI poll for STV News revealed Scotland is now split 50-50 on the question, once "don't knows" are removed from survey results.

You can watch MSPs debate the referendum motion live on the STV Player:

http://player.stv.tv/live/ | default

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.