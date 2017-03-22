Sturgeon launches £2m nationwide nursery access fund 

The money will be used to help children with additional support needs.

Childcare: All three and four-year-olds will have 1140 hours of free childcare. PA

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has launched a £2m fund to improve access to nursery education.

The fund, which is spread over four years, will be used specifically for children with additional support needs (ASN).

The additional money will go towards staff training and new equipment to held nurseries deliver free childcare to those with ASN.

On Saturday, at her party's conference in Aberdeen, Sturgeon pledged to ensure all private nursery workers delivering Scottish Government free childcare will be paid the living wage. It is estimated 8000 workers will benefit from the move.

By 2020, all three and four-year-olds and vulnerable two year olds in Scotland will be entitled to 1140 hours of free childcare.

Announcing the funding while visiting Smile Childcare Early Years Centre in Wester Hailes, Edinburgh, the First Minister said: "Expanded provision must be delivered in a way that ensures equality of access for all children.

"We want our expansion plans for early learning and childcare to be built on a foundation of fairness and equity, whether that's for the children benefiting, their carers or the staff delivering high quality learning.

She continued: "We know that there are a number of barriers which can prevent children with additional support needs from accessing early learning and childcare and this funding will help break down those barriers.

"We must give providers the skills and equipment to ensure that all children, regardless of their needs, can benefit from the huge expansion of early learning and childcare.

"It is vital that if we are to close the attainment gap that we intervene as early as possible to ensure children are given the best possible start in life."

