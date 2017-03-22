Holyrood security 'under review' after Westminster attack

A police officer has been stabbed and attackers have been shot by police.

MSPs: The Scottish Parliament is currently debating the merits of an independence referendum.

Security at the Scottish Parliament is "under review" following an attack at Westminster, the deputy presiding officer has said.

Linda Fabiani interrupted a debate on a second independence referendum to inform MSPs of the attack in London.

Attackers outside the UK Parliament were shot by Police and members of the public have been left injured following a car ramming attack at the nearby Westminster Bridge.

A police officer was stabbed during the incident.

The deputy presiding officer told MSPs: "There are reports of an incident at Westminster.



"Details are still emerging and parliamentary authorities are liaising with Police Scotland and are keeping security under review at Holyrood.

"We will update Members when we have a clearer pictures."

Almost all MSPs are in the devolved parliament today and a vote on the First Minister's plans for a fresh independence vote is scheduled for 5.30pm.

