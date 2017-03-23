  • STV
Terror attack: Sturgeon urges public to 'remain vigilant'

Five people, including police officer and terrorist, died in Westminster attack.

Terror: The attacker was shot by armed police at Westminster.
Terror: The attacker was shot by armed police at Westminster.

Nicola Sturgeon has urged members of the public in Scotland to "remain vigilant" in the wake of the terrorist attack at Westminster.

The First Minister spoke after the events in the UK capital led to the suspension of a major Holyrood debate and saw security stepped up at locations around Scotland.

Five people, including the attacker and unarmed police officer Keith Palmer, died and 40 were injured in the incident on Wednesday afternoon.

On Thursday, defence minister Michael Fallon stated the working assumption is that the terror attack is linked to Islamist terrorism.

The Met Police confirmed seven arrests have been made in relation to the incident, with suspects being detained in London, Birmingham and elsewhere.

Sturgeon stated the Scottish people shared a sense of solidarity with those affected by the scenes of terror on the streets of Westminster.

She said on Wednesday night: "My thoughts, as I'm sure the thoughts of everybody in Scotland tonight, are with people caught up in this dreadful event. My condolences in particular go to those who've lost loved ones.

"My thoughts are with those who've sustained injuries and we all feel a sense of solidarity with the people of London tonight.

"I have convened a meeting of the Scottish Government's Resilience Committee to review what is currently known about the incident at Westminster and also to review any implications for Scotland.

"It is important to stress that there is no intelligence of any risk to Scotland, but the police are ensuring that all precautionary steps are being taken as appropriate.

"And people should of course remain vigilant at this time, as at all times. But first and foremost tonight, all our thoughts should be with those affected by what is a horrific incident."

Police Scotland chief constable Phil Gormley stated at a meeting on Wednesday afternoon that armed police have been deployed at several "key locations" across Scotland after the attack in London.

The First Minister welcomed the decision to suspend the business of Scottish Parliament during a debate on a section 30 order for a second independence referendum.

She added: "Politics just fades into the background on a day like today. Clearly, so many people in the Scottish Parliament have friends, colleagues in Westminster, many people in Scotland have friends working in London.

"Therefore, as a mark of respect and solidarity, the decision to suspend business was absolutely the right one."

Party business managers will meet on Thursday to decide when a suspended vote on a possible second Scottish independence referendum will take place.

Business will continue as normal at the UK Parliament after the terror incident in the shadow of Big Ben.

The attacker, who has been identified but not named, was armed with two large knives and mowed down pedestrians on Westminster Bridge.

He then crashed his silver 4x4 vehicle into the gates of the Palace of Westminster, before he murdered 48-year-old PC Palmer by stabbing him to death.

The assailant was then shot dead by armed officers who were on the scene within minutes.

