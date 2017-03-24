Alex Salmond proposes increase in number of MSPs

The former First Minister gave evidence on reforms to the Scottish Parliament.

Alex Salmond: Former First Minister gave evidence at Holyrood. PA

Alex Salmond has suggested a number of reforms to the Scottish Parliament, including an increase in the number of MSPs.

The former First Minister also endorsed a national list to replace the eight regional lists from which 56 of Holyrood's members are elected.

Other suggestions included more topical questions to allow members to bring issues of the day to the chamber and elected committee chairs to strengthen the committee system of scrutiny.

Salmond was giving evidence to the Commission on Parliamentary Reform on Friday.

The commission, chaired by former electoral commissioner John McCormick, was set up by Presiding Officer Ken Macintosh to consider changes at Holyrood.

It has already heard from Salmond's predecessor Jack McConnell and Henry McLeish, First Minister from 2000 to 2001.

The current MP for Gordon said the prospect of either independence or further devolution of powers to Holyrood could make the case for an increase in MSPs.

Committees could become overburdened by processing legislation and holding inquiries into important issues, he said.

"I wouldn't suggest a large increase in the Parliament's numbers but nonetheless I can see the argument that (in) the committee system - given the number of subjects and the number of people available - it is starting to make it difficult for people to do general inquiries as well as process legislation."

He added: "To some extent we've arrived at a system in Scotland where Audit Scotland is performing a role that you might expect a select committee to be performing.

"I'm not certain it does it as well as a parliamentary committee would if it had time to do it."

Salmond also argued the list system could be used to increase representation of minorities.

"We should see the list system as the means by which political parties should accept an obligation to make sure that their group that they are offering to Parliament is reflective of the entire community."

He added: "I think the list should be national as opposed to geographical. I have never been convinced by the regional aspect of the list.

"I see absolutely no reason why the list shouldn't be a national list, and within that national list I think political parties should put forward a list which is balanced across the community."