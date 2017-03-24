  • STV
Free tuition pledge for EU students extended by a year

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

John Swinney announced the existing guarantee would continue into 2018-19.

EU students: Scottish Government guaranteed funding through 2018-19.
EU students: Scottish Government guaranteed funding through 2018-19. PA

EU students enrolling at Scottish universities next year will have free tuition throughout their degree programme, John Swinney has announced.

The deputy first minister said the students deserved "certainty" and criticised the UK Government for not providing assurances to EU nationals that their rights will be preserved post-Brexit.

Last October Swinney guaranteed free tuition for EU students enrolling in 2017-18.

He said on a visit to Dundee University on Friday that this would now be extended to those applying to start in 2018-19.

"I am proud that Scotland is a destination of choice for EU students and I am delighted to give them further reassurance by confirming that support from the Scottish Government for tuition-free studies will continue for those commencing courses here in the 2018-19 academic year," said Swinney.

"However, the continued refusal by the UK Government to give assurances to EU nationals living in Scotland that their rights will remain in place, ahead of the formal Brexit procedures beginning next week, is deeply concerning.

"EU students will rightly have concerns about any change in their status halfway through a course.

"These students deserve certainty and knowing that their free tuition is in place for the entirety of their course is important, that is why I have confirmed this free tuition."

The Conservatives and Labour have both welcomed the announcement.

Scottish Conservative shadow education secretary Liz Smith said: "Students - and indeed staff - from the EU make a very significant contribution to our higher and further education institutions.

"While everyone recognises the complexities of the Brexit negotiations, I hope the UK Government will soon be in a position to give similar guarantees."

Education spokesman for Scottish Labour Iain Gray said: "This is a welcome announcement.

"John Swinney was caught out last year holding back an announcement on EU students for a clap line at SNP conference.

"That left universities trying to recruit students without being able to tell them whether their fees would be paid or not, so it's welcome that he has done the right thing in this case.

"EU students make a valuable contribution to Scotland's education system, economy and cultural life.

"The fact that the Tories' reckless Brexit gamble puts this at risk in the first place is shameful."

The UK Government also guaranteed last October the same funding for EU students enrolling at English universities in 2017-18.

On the wider question of EU nationals living in the UK, Theresa May has said she will not guarantee their right to stay until there is a reciprocal agreement from other EU member states for UK citizens.

