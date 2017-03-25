  • STV
  • MySTV

SNP and Labour to launch council campaigns for Glasgow

STV

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Labour deputy leader Tom Watson will attend.

Glasgow: Nicola Sturgeon and Tom Watson to launch local campaigns.
Glasgow: Nicola Sturgeon and Tom Watson to launch local campaigns. PA

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Labour deputy leader Tom Watson will launch their rival parties' Glasgow campaigns for the upcoming council elections.

Watson will team up with Glasgow City Council leader Frank McAveety on Saturday to reveal manifesto pledges to build 25,000 houses, "guarantee" 18 to 24-year-olds a job and give 30 hours free childcare for three and four-years-olds.

The same day, the First Minister will join Glasgow SNP group leader Susan Aitken to launch a manifesto and team of candidates for the local government election in May.

Labour has accused the SNP of cutting £377m from Glasgow's budget in the past decade.

Ahead of the launch, Watson said: "The SNP is a party that willingly continues to impose cuts on the people of Glasgow.

"Nicola Sturgeon has passed on Tory cuts to her own city and all of Scotland.

"The SNP joined with the Tories four times to vote against asking the richest to pay their fair share to invest in local services.

"Despite SNP austerity, it is Labour councillors who are fighting day in, day out for Glasgow."

McAveety added: "We said we would invest in schools, build new homes and create more jobs. And we said we would deliver the best-ever Commonwealth Games.

"Glasgow Labour has not just delivered on our promises, we have exceeded them.

"Glasgow Labour's manifesto is a plan for the next five years. It is a plan to move Glasgow forward, not backwards with another divisive referendum.

"It is a plan that will guarantee a job for every 18 to 24-year-old, it is a plan to deliver 30 hours free childcare for every three and four-year-old and it is a plan that will see us build 25,000 new houses."

The SNP manifesto includes plans to create a low emission zone in the city, hold an independent review of the council's decision-making processes and examine enabling local people to help allocate council funds.

Aitken said: "Our plans for Glasgow are ambitious.

"We have a comprehensive plan to revitalise Glasgow, to open up our democratic structures to scrutiny, work hard to deliver social justice and support genuine community empowerment across all aspects of the council's work.

"Labour's boast that they have 'exceeded' their manifesto promises might be believable if the public could check them on the city-wide free wifi we were promised.

"Glasgow Labour's arrogance and complacency is infamous - and it is Labour who want to pass the burden of austerity onto the low-paid by hiking the basic rate of income tax."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.