SNP and Labour to launch council campaigns for Glasgow

Glasgow: Nicola Sturgeon and Tom Watson to launch local campaigns. PA

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Labour deputy leader Tom Watson will launch their rival parties' Glasgow campaigns for the upcoming council elections.

Watson will team up with Glasgow City Council leader Frank McAveety on Saturday to reveal manifesto pledges to build 25,000 houses, "guarantee" 18 to 24-year-olds a job and give 30 hours free childcare for three and four-years-olds.

The same day, the First Minister will join Glasgow SNP group leader Susan Aitken to launch a manifesto and team of candidates for the local government election in May.

Labour has accused the SNP of cutting £377m from Glasgow's budget in the past decade.

Ahead of the launch, Watson said: "The SNP is a party that willingly continues to impose cuts on the people of Glasgow.

"Nicola Sturgeon has passed on Tory cuts to her own city and all of Scotland.

"The SNP joined with the Tories four times to vote against asking the richest to pay their fair share to invest in local services.

"Despite SNP austerity, it is Labour councillors who are fighting day in, day out for Glasgow."

McAveety added: "We said we would invest in schools, build new homes and create more jobs. And we said we would deliver the best-ever Commonwealth Games.

"Glasgow Labour has not just delivered on our promises, we have exceeded them.

"Glasgow Labour's manifesto is a plan for the next five years. It is a plan to move Glasgow forward, not backwards with another divisive referendum.

"It is a plan that will guarantee a job for every 18 to 24-year-old, it is a plan to deliver 30 hours free childcare for every three and four-year-old and it is a plan that will see us build 25,000 new houses."

The SNP manifesto includes plans to create a low emission zone in the city, hold an independent review of the council's decision-making processes and examine enabling local people to help allocate council funds.

Aitken said: "Our plans for Glasgow are ambitious.

"We have a comprehensive plan to revitalise Glasgow, to open up our democratic structures to scrutiny, work hard to deliver social justice and support genuine community empowerment across all aspects of the council's work.

"Labour's boast that they have 'exceeded' their manifesto promises might be believable if the public could check them on the city-wide free wifi we were promised.

"Glasgow Labour's arrogance and complacency is infamous - and it is Labour who want to pass the burden of austerity onto the low-paid by hiking the basic rate of income tax."

