  • STV
  • MySTV

Social media firms 'fail to tackle extremist material'

ITV

Boris Johnson and Amber Rudd criticised online businesses for not taking action.

Ministers want more done to stop jihadist material being disseminated online
Ministers want more done to stop jihadist material being disseminated online PA

Internet and social media companies have come under fire over their failure to remove extremist material from the web.

In an interview in the Sunday Times, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson attacked internet giants, accusing them of "not acting when they are tipped off", while Home Secretary Amber Rudd, writing in the Sunday Telegraph, said companies needed to be more "proactive".

Mr Johnson accused internet companies of a "disgusting" failure and called on companies like Facebook and Twitter to develop new technology to detect and remove jihadist and other extreme material.

Mr Johnson called on social media firms to do more to detect and remove jihadist material
Mr Johnson called on social media firms to do more to detect and remove jihadist material PA

"I'm furious about it. It's disgusting," he said. "They need to stop just making money out of prurient violent material."

Jihadist material is accessible in cyberspace. In the days ahead of the Westminster attack, internet giant Google had already been forced to promise it would take a "tougher stance" on hateful online content.

That followed the recent outcry and boycotts from advertisers after it became apparent their content was appearing alongside extreme material.

Mr Johnson said online media companies were "not acting when they are tipped off".

"Evil flourishes when good men do nothing - and that's what's happening here. They are putting up adverts next to it," he said.

Home secretary Amber Rudd has echoed Mr Johnson's criticisms
Home secretary Amber Rudd has echoed Mr Johnson's criticisms ITV News

Home Secretary Amber Rudd, made similar criticisms in the Sunday Telegraph.

"Each attack confirms again the role that the internet is playing in serving as a conduit, inciting and inspiring violence, and spreading extremist ideology of all kinds," she wrote.

"But we can't tackle it by ourselves ... We need [social media companies] to take a more proactive and leading role in tackling the terrorist abuse of their platforms."

An investigation by the Sunday Mirror uncovered a host of messages encouraging extremist violence exchanged on the encrypted Telegram messaging site.

They included an image of a sword-bearing jihadi fighter standing in front of a burning Big Ben, sent weeks before the Westminster attack.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.