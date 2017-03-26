Theresa May to meet Nicola Sturgeon on Scotland visit

It will be the first time they have met since plans were announced for indyref2.

Visit: Prime Minister and First Minister will meet on Monday. PA

Theresa May will meet Nicola Sturgeon when she comes to Scotland on Monday.

It will be the first time the two have met since January, and the first after a tumultuous period which saw Sturgeon announce plans for a second independence vote only for May to reject the call four days later.

A Holyrood vote last week to give the First Minister the authority to seek talks with the UK Government for a fresh ballot was delayed as parliament was suspended following the Westminster terror attack.

That debate at the Scottish Parliament is set to resume on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Prime Minister will visit staff at the East Kilbride base of the UK's Department for International Development (DFID) to set out her "Plan For Britain".

She will say she wants to "forge a more global Britain" and get "the right deal for Britain abroad as well as a better deal for ordinary, working people at home".

The remarks come ahead of UK Government plans to trigger Article 50 on March 29, which will begin formal negotiations for Brexit.

Alongside the visit to DFID, the Conservative leader will also meet with officers from Police Scotland to discuss counter-terrorism issues.

She is then scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with the First Minister.

May will tell DFID staff: "When this great union of nations - England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland - sets its mind on something and works together with determination, we are an unstoppable force.

"That is why the Plan for Britain I have set out - a plan to get the right deal for Britain abroad as well as a better deal for ordinary, working people at home - has as its heart one over-arching goal: to build a more united nation.

"Because I believe when we work together, there is no limit to what we can do.

"A more united nation means working actively to bring people and communities together by promoting policies which support integration and social cohesion.

"In Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland that means fully respecting, and indeed strengthening, the devolution settlements. But never allowing our Union to become looser and weaker, or our people to drift apart.

"So in those policy areas where the UK Government holds responsibility, I am determined that we will put the interests of the Union - both the parts and the whole - at the heart of our decision-making."

"International development is a prime example of that, and your work here, on behalf of your fellow citizens across the United Kingdom, has a huge impact.

"Indeed, the work we do as a United Kingdom on the world stage make an eloquent case for our Union as a whole."

Nicola Sturgeon said she was looking forward meeting with Theresa May and added she hoped the Prime Minister was prepared to "provide answers".

A spokesman for the First Minister said: "Following the tragic events in London last week the First Minister is looking forward to discussing the security situation with the PM.

"We understand the UK Government wishes to discuss Article 50. Given we are just days from the formal process of Brexit being triggered there have, as yet, been no discussion with the Scottish Government over what will be in the letter triggering departure from the EU.

"There has been no discussion over how Scotland's interests will be represented, what role the Scottish Government will play in negotiations, nor which powers the Tories intend to take for Westminster and which powers will rightly be determined by Holyrood.

"Most worryingly there has been no discussion over how the UK Government intends to manage the financial impacts of Brexit and the consequences for jobs and the economy in Scotland.

"There are clearly a lot of areas where we hope the Prime Minister intends to provide answers.

"Given the lack of engagement and the failure of the UK Government to seek an agreed approach or to support staying in the single market, which are at the heart of our compromise proposals, it is appearing that this is another area where a Tory Prime Minister intends to simply dictate the rules and expect people in Scotland to go along with it.

"We believe it should be for the people of Scotland to decide their own future, which is why we will return to parliament on Tuesday to seek a mandate to begin discussions on a referendum that will put Scotland's future in the people's hands."

