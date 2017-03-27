Theresa May: Brexit will make UK a 'more united' country

The Prime Minister made the remarks during a speech on a visit to Scotland.

United: Theresa May told Scottish workers Brexit will create a more 'global Britain'. PA

The UK will be "more united" as a result of the country leaving the European Union, the Prime Minister has said.

Theresa May made the remarks in a speech at the department for international development in East Kilbride on Monday.

The Prime Minister will meet with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon later on Monday, it is the first meeting between the pair since the SNP leader said a second independence referendum should be held within the next two years.

May has repeatedly said "now is not the time" for an independence referendum.

She told workers in East Kilbride: "We stand on the threshold of a significant moment for Britain as we begin the negotiations that will lead us towards a new partnership with Europe.

"I want to make it absolutely clear as we move through this process that this is not - in any sense - the moment that Britain steps back from the world.

"Indeed, we are going to take this opportunity to forge a more global Britain.

"The closest friend and ally with Europe, but also a country that looks beyond Europe to build relationships with old friends and new allies alike."

May added: "As Britain leaves the European Union, and we forge a new role for ourselves in the world, the strength and stability of our union will become even more important."

The Prime Minister's visit to Scotland comes just a day before the Scottish Parliament will endorse the SNP's plans to hold a second independence referendum between autumn 2018 and spring 2019.

The vote was rescheduled from last Wednesday following the suspension of Holyrood due to the terrorist attack at Westminster.

A section 30 order - the legal instrument to devolve the power to Holyrood to organise a referendum - must be granted by the UK Government for a poll to take place.

Scottish secretary David Mundell has said the UK Government will reject any request and will not enter into discussions until the country has left the EU.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.