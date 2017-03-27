  • STV
Scotland to host 'major counter-terrorism operation'

Aidan Kerr Aidan Kerr

The announcement by the Prime Minister comes days after the Westminster attack.

Response: Police Scotland deployed armed officers to guard key sites after the Westminster attack.
A major counter-terrorism operation will take place in Scotland later this year, the Prime Minister has announced.

The exercise will take place in October and will test the response of a number of agencies including Police Scotland.

The announcement comes just days after four people were killed and a further 50 people were injured in a terrorist attack outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Theresa May made the announcement while on a visit to Helen Street Police Station in Govan, Glasgow. The station is Scotland's most secure police station and is used as a detention centre for suspected terrorists.

She told police officers: "The UK Government considers national security across the whole of the UK as a top priority.

"Training operations such as this one play a significant part in making sure police forces and other response agencies are able to fully draw on the latest intelligence and resources from the UK's security forces to protect against terrorism anywhere on our soil.

"As the second largest force in the country, Police Scotland are a key player in our fight against terrorism.

"I'm grateful to them for the exceptional work they have been delivering so far to prepare for this very important counter-terrorism exercise."

Police Scotland deployed a number of armed police around key locations following the attack in London last week.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.