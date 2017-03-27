Sturgeon: May failed to offer Scotland 'new powers'

The First Minister described her meeting wit the Prime Minister as 'cordial'.

Cordial: Nicola Sturgeon and Theresa May met in Glasgow on Monday. SWNS

The Prime Minister did not offer the Scottish Government any "guarantees around new powers", the First Minister has said.

Nicola Sturgeon and Theresa May met in Glasgow on Monday to discuss a second independence referendum and the UK's exit from the European Union.

The meeting took place at a suite in the Crowne Plaza Hotel after Downing Street refused the Scottish Government's offer to meet in a nearby government building.

The SNP leader described the meeting as "cordial" despite the pair at odds over a fresh independence referendum.

Sturgeon told STV News: "It was perfectly businesslike, cordial meeting. It was a substantive discussion.

"I wished her well for the negotiations which will start on Wednesday when she triggers article 50.

"I made clear the Scottish Government wants to play its part as it is in all our interests that she secures a good deal.

"I had been under the impression from the weekend media that she was going to offer Scotland something in the way of guarantees around new powers but there was anything of that nature.

The First Minister continued: "There wasn't anything of that nature. There was no guarantee for example that powers in areas that are currently wholly devolved won't at least in part be centralised in Westminster.

"There was no willingness to talk about that about powers beyond that - for example over employment law or immigration.

"What she did do though and did very clearly, and I pressed her very hard on this, was to confirm she wanted the terms of Brexit, including the terms of the UK's future relationship with the EU to be clear in around 18 months to two years time."

MSPs will vote on the First Minister's plans to hold a second independence referendum between autumn next year and spring 2018 tomorrow at Holyrood.

The SNP's motion will pass with the support of Green MSPs.

Sturgeon said her administration will "be in contact later this week" with Downing Street following the Scottish Parliament approving her plans.

Earlier on Monday, in a speech in East Kilbride, the Prime Minister said the UK's exit from the EU will make the country "more united".

