Debate on indyref2 due to resume at Scottish Parliament

Last week's debate was postponed in the wake of the Westminster terror attack.

The debate over a potential second independence referendum is due to resume at Holyrood on Tuesday.

The SNP motion to seek powers for a new referendum is expected to pass with support from the Scottish Greens.

Scottish Conservative, Labour and Liberal Democrat MSPs have made clear they will vote against the move.

It comes a day before the Prime Minister is due to trigger the Brexit process.

MSPs will debate a motion which would mandate the Scottish Government to seek a Section 30 order, the legislative instrument which would grant Holyrood the power to organise another ballot on Scottish independence.

However Theresa May has rejected the SNP leader's calls for another vote by early 2019 and said "now is not the time" for another referendum.

On Monday, the First Minister and the Prime Minister met in Glasgow at the Crowne Plaza Hotel.

After the meeting, Sturgeon told STV News: "It was a perfectly businesslike, cordial meeting. It was a substantive discussion.

"I wished her well for the negotiations which will start on Wednesday when she triggers article 50.

"I made clear the Scottish Government wants to play its part as it is in all our interests that she secures a good deal.

"I had been under the impression from the weekend media that she was going to offer Scotland something in the way of guarantees around new powers."

The First Minister continued: "There wasn't anything of that nature. There was no guarantee for example that powers in areas that are currently wholly devolved won't at least in part be centralised in Westminster.

"There was no willingness to talk about that about powers beyond that - for example over employment law or immigration."

Earlier on Monday, during a speech in East Kilbride, the Prime Minister said the UK's exit from the EU will make the country "more united".

Downing street has confirmed she will trigger Article 50, the formal process for leaving the EU, on Wednesday.

This will begin a two-year negotiation period expected to lead to Britain leaving the European Union on March 29, 2019.