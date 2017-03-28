  • STV
Indyref2: MSPs resume debate on Sturgeon's vote plans

Nicola Sturgeon wants a new independence vote held before within two years.

Mandate: Nicola Sturgeon will submit a request for a referendum later this week.
MSP have started debating a motion to hold a second independence referendum within the next two years.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is calling on MSPs to give her a mandate to request the power to hold a referendum between autumn next year and spring 2019.

The SNP motion will pass with the support of the Scottish Greens' six MSPs.

Scottish Conservative, Scottish Labour and Scottish Liberal Democrat MSPs will all oppose the motion however they do not have enough seats in the parliament to stop it passing.

Holyrood does not have the power to organise and legislate for a referendum without first seeking the consent of Downing Street.

Later this week Sturgeon will approach the UK Government to grant a section 30 order - the legal instrument to transfer the power to organise a referendum - to the Scottish Parliament.

Scottish secretary David Mundell has said the request will be refused and the UK Government will not enter into discussions about a new independence vote until the country has left the European Union, a process which is expected not to happen until March 2019.

Prime Minister Theresa May has repeatedly said "now is not the time" for a second independence vote.

Sturgeon told MSPs when opening Tuesday's debate that she will give a statement to the Scottish Parliament after it returns from recess on April 18 on what is her position if May refuses to grant a section 30 order.

