Scottish Government 'will block Brexit bill power grab'

The Great Repeal Bill was published by the UK Government on Thursday.

Leaders: Nicola Sturgeon has accused Theresa May's government of planning a 'power grab'. SWNS

The Scottish Government will try to block any attempts by Westminster to remove Holyrood powers under the Great Repeal Bill, the First Minister's spokesman has said.

On Thursday, the bill, which aims to replace all European law into Scots and English legislation, was published by the UK Government.

It will also be used by the UK Government to create a "common UK framework" of regulations across the country to replace the EU's role after Brexit to ensure the "effective functioning of the UK single market is maintained".

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has described any move to realign European aspects of devolved areas to Westminster, such as farming and fishing, as a "power grab".

Normally the express consent of MSPs is required to legislate on devolved areas.

The UK Government has not confirmed if it would pass the bill without the consent of the Scottish Parliament, as well as the Northern Irish and Welsh assemblies.

Scottish secretary David Mundell previously said he anticipated the bill would require a legislative consent motion to be passed.

However, Davis told the House of Commons on Thursday that "at this stage" the UK Government does not know what aspects of the bill will require a legislative consent motion "because we don't know the final format of the bill".

Scottish Brexit minister Michael Russell said: "This white paper for this Brexit bill leaves many important questions unanswered, such as the nature of the powers for the Scottish Parliament, and the need for the consent of the Scottish Parliament under the Sewel convention."

He continued: "In all other areas where powers already belong to the Scottish Parliament the white paper continues to threaten that in areas such as agriculture, fisheries and the environment, powers will be taken by the UK Government after Brexit.

"For the UK government to seek to impose legislative frameworks on these areas would be to take the unprecedented step of extending its powers over Scotland and must not take place. The Scottish Parliament's competences must not be diminished as a result of Brexit."

When asked by STV News if the Scottish Government would not grant consent to the bill, the First Minister's spokesman replied: "I think that is covered in the release, read what Mike Russell has just put out.

"It makes clear in terms of removing competences element we wouldn't, in those circumstances, give legislate consent."

He added, after being asked if a legislative consent motion against the whole of the bill would not be granted: "We have no intention of facilitating or enabling the removal of powers for this parliament."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.