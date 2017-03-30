Sturgeon signs formal letter for second independence vote

The First Minister has signed the section 30 letter requesting indyref2.

Nicola Sturgeon: First Minister pens Section 30 order.

Nicola Sturgeon has penned the section 30 letter which formally requests permission to hold a second referendum on Scottish independence.

The Scottish Government must ask for the powers to hold such a vote to be transferred to Holyrood under a Section 30 order, as constitutional matters are reserved to Westminster.

However, Theresa May's UK Government have repeatedly said they will block the request until after Brexit negotiations are complete saying "now is not the time".

But the First Minister argues Scotland should have the right to choose on what path to follow in the wake of the vote to take Britain out of the EU.

On Tuesday the Scottish Parliament voted 69-59 in favour of seeking permission for another vote on Scottish independence.

May, met Ms Sturgeon for talks in Glasgow on Monday, but has insisted her government won't enter into negotiations with the Scottish Government until the Brexit matter is resolved.

