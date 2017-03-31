Downing Street receives independence vote letter

The Section 30 request penned by Nicola Sturgeon was addressed to the Prime Minister.

Nicola Sturgeon: Signing letter to Prime Minister Theresa May.

A letter from the First Minister formally requesting the powers to hold a second Scottish independence referendum has been delivered to Downing Street.

The request penned by Nicola Sturgeon was sent to Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday morning.

MSPs voted by 69 to 59 this week in favour of seeking permission for an independence referendum between autumn 2018 and spring 2019.

In her letter, Sturgeon said: "In these very changed circumstances, the people of Scotland must have the right to choose our own future - in short, to exercise our right of self-determination."

The UK Government has said it will decline the request, with May repeatedly stating "now is not the time" for another vote on the issue.

However, Sturgeon has said her mandate is "beyond question" and is pressing ahead with a formal approach for a Section 30 order - needed to transfer the powers to hold a referendum.

In the letter, Sturgeon said there appears to be "no rational reason" for the UK Government to "stand in the way of the will of the Scottish Parliament", adding: "I hope you will not do so."

A UK Government spokeswoman said: "The Prime Minister has been clear that now is not the time for a second independence referendum, and we will not be entering into negotiations on the Scottish Government's proposal.

"At this point, all our focus should be on our negotiations with the European Union, making sure we get the right deal for the whole of the UK.

"It would be unfair to the people of Scotland to ask them to make a crucial decision without the necessary information about our future relationship with Europe, or what an independent Scotland would look like.

"We have been joined together as one country for more than 300 years. We've worked together, we've prospered together, we've fought wars together, and we have a bright future. At this crucial time we should be working together, not pulling apart."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.