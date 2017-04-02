Spain 'would not block independent Scotland joining EU'

Foreign minister stated independent Scotland would have to apply for membership.

The Spanish Government would not block any bid by an independent Scotland to become a member of the EU, according to reports.

Alfonso Dastis, Spain's foreign minister, indicated in media interviews on Sunday the country's stance on the issue in the wake of the UK's Brexit vote last June.

When asked directly by the Guardian whether Spain would veto an independent Scotland joining the European Union, he stated: "No, we wouldn't."

Last year, the Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said after the EU referendum he believed the UK and Scotland would have to leave the union.

He stated First Minister Nicola Sturgeon had no legal competence to negotiate Scotland's entry into the EU.

In the latest interviews, Spanish foreign minister Dastis is quoted as saying: "We don't want it [Scottish independence] to happen.

"But if it happens legally and constitutionally, we would not block it. We don't encourage the breakup of any member states, because we think the future goes in a different direction."

He also outlined his view that an independent Scotland would have to "join the line of candidates at some point" before negotiating membership of the EU.

SNP MP Stephen Gethins welcomed the comments from the Spanish foreign minister.

He said: "This is a significant intervention by Spain's foreign minister which confirms what other Spanish politicians have said previously. We can be now absolutely clear - there is no intention of a 'Spanish veto' over Scotland's EU membership.

"This is just the latest indication from a senior European diplomat that an independent Scotland would be welcomed into the EU, after Lord Kerr this week said that we'd be in 'very fast'.

"EU countries want to be constructive with Scotland and will respect the democratic will of the Scottish people if we choose to be independent."

Scottish Conservative MEP Ian Duncan said the comments by the Spanish Government had not altered the process an independent Scotland would face in seeking a place in the EU.

He said: "The issue about an independent Scotland's EU membership has never been about an individual country's veto.

"The truth is the decision would rest in the hands of all 27 member states, each of which would undoubtedly ask for something from Scotland in return.

"This is likely to lead to sweeping concessions, especially for our fishermen. This would result in a hugely unfavourable deal, something considerably worse than the UK's membership of the EU prior to Brexit."

The development comes after Prime Minister Theresa May formally signalled the start of the Brexit process by triggering Article 50 with the delivery of a letter to European Council President Donald Tusk.

This followed a Scottish Parliament vote in favour of Sturgeon's plans for a Section 30 order on a second independence referendum before spring 2019.

May has repeatedly rejected the calls for a second poll, stating "now is not the time" for indyref2.

The SNP leader followed the Holyrood vote by sending a letter to the Prime Minister urging her to "respect the will of the Scottish Parliament".

Fault lines between the two governments have also been exposed during negotiations on the Great Repeal Bill. A white paper on the bill was published in Westminster on Thursday with the aim of replacing all European law into Scots and English legislation.

At this stage it is unclear whether legislative consent motions requiring the approval of Holyrood will be needed by the UK Government to implement part, or all, of the legislation. The First Minister's spokesman indicated to STV News that any attempt at a "power grab" under the bill could result in the blocking of legislative consent motions by MSPs.

When pressed on what further options Sturgeon could deploy should the Prime Minister, as expected, continues to reject the demand for a second independence poll, the First Minister said she has a "clear plan" but will outline it later this month once MSPs return from their Easter recess.