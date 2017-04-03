  • STV
  • MySTV

Religious ethos at schools has 'no impact on attainment'

STV

Report by think tank looked at two main school types in Scotland.

Education: Think tank looked at religious ethos in schools (file pic).
Education: Think tank looked at religious ethos in schools (file pic). PA

Religious ethos at schools has no impact on pupil performance, research from an educational think tank has suggested.

IPPR Scotland, which conducts research into public education, found there is no evidence to determine whether denominational or non-denominational schools produce better levels of attainment.

As part of the report, titled Autonomy In The Right Place, the organisation looked at the two main school types in Scotland to consider whether they affected attainment.

Its analysis found 45.37% of pupils in religious schools get three highers or more compared to 45.96% in non-religious schools.

Meanwhile, 58.81% in religious schools meet literacy and numeracy targets, compared to 59.64% in non-religious schools.

Russell Gunson, director of IPPR Scotland, said on Monday: "Once you take account of intake, there is no evidence to suggest that denominational schools, or non-denominational schools see better school performance or attainment.

"It may or may not be the case that different school types add value in other ways, but on the issue of pupil attainment, the hard evidence shows that a religious ethos in itself doesn't make a difference.

"Instead we should focus on devolving education powers to the right level to make a difference so that teachers, parents, heads, pupils, councils and the Scottish Government, can play the vital role they each need to play to close the attainment gap in Scotland."

The report also analysed school governance reforms most likely to have a positive effect on attainment and suggested devolution powers at the local authority, regional or national level.

It suggested increasing breakfast, after-school, weekend and holiday provision for more deprived pupils and offering formal and informal learning for those at risk of falling behind.

The report also recommends creating New Regional Educational Partnerships, which will operate across councils to foster a culture of evidence.

It believes new parent and pupil councils could bring greater accountability and devolution to schools.

Mr Gunson added: "It's crucial that school reform is evidence-led and that we go for change that has the best chance of seeing the improvements in outcomes that we want to see.

"This report helps to outline which changes will likely help and which may not, and we hope it's timely ahead of forthcoming decisions on school reform in Scotland."

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said: "As part of our reforms we are reviewing school governance to ensure decisions on learning are made as close to the child as possible.

"This approach is built on strong international evidence that shows empowered schools and engaged parents lead to better educational outcomes.

"The IPPR report is an important contribution to this debate, which concludes that reform of our schools is essential if we are to close the poverty-related attainment gap.

"I particularly welcome the view that devolution of power over learning to schools should be the default within the education system as that approach is at the heart of the governance review.

"The report also proposes new regional bodies to operate across local authorities in a move that would be similar to our plans for regional boards to foster collaboration and improve the spread of best practice among schools."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.