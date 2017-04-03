  • STV
Gibraltar: 'We will not be Brexit bargaining chip'

ITV

The territory's chief minister Fabian Picardo has defended its sovereignty.

On Sunday former Tory leader Lord Howard appeared to suggest Theresa May would be prepared to go to war over Gibraltar. PA

Gibraltar will not tolerate being a bargaining chip and will not be the victim of Brexit negotiations, the British territory's Chief Minister has said.

Fabian Picardo called on EU leaders to remove references to the territory from draft Brexit guidelines, and said Spain is bullying Gibraltar and the EU is allowing it to act in this way.

Mr Picardo continued that European Council President Donald Tusk is behaving like a "cuckolded husband who is taking it out on the children" by allowing Spain to include a reference to Gibraltar in the Brexit guidelines.

Chief Minister of Gibraltar Fabian Picardo. PA

The row over Gibraltar erupted on Friday after a paragraph in the European Council's guidelines for Brexit negotiations appeared to offer Spain a veto on the territory's future.

The guidelines published by Council president Donald Tusk state that after Brexit, no agreement between the EU and the UK will apply to Gibraltar unless agreed by Madrid.

The dispute then intensified after former Tory leader Lord Howard appeared to suggest Theresa May would be prepared to go to war over the British territory.

Spain's foreign minister responded by saying that there was no need for countries to lose their tempers over Gibraltar.

Alfonso Dastis continued that he was a "little surprised" at the tone of discussion coming from the UK.

Mr Picardo's sentiment were echoed by Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson who said: "The position of the Government is very, very clear, which is that the sovereignty of Gibraltar is unchanged and it is not going to change and cannot conceivably change without the express support and consent of the people of the Gibraltar and the United Kingdom, and that is not going change."

Prime Minister Theresa May has vowed not to trade away the Rock's sovereignty in pursuit of a trade deal with the EU as the UK withdraws from the bloc.

Ms May spoke to Gibraltar's leader Fabian Picardo to tell him the UK remained "absolutely dedicated to working with Gibraltar for the best possible outcome on Brexit".

Spain has a long-standing territorial claim on Gibraltar, which has been held by the UK since 1713 and currently has the status of British Overseas Territory.

Gibraltar's 30,000 inhabitants voted overwhelmingly in favour of remaining in the EU in the referendum - 96% wanted to stay - and the territory is also home to important UK military bases.

