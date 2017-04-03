Nicola Sturgeon travels to United States for trade trip

Scottish secretary David Mundell is visiting Burma and Singapore this week.

Business: Nicola Sturgeon is aiming to promote Scotland's links with the United States. PA

Nicola Sturgeon will arrive in the United States later on Monday for a trip aimed at boosting Scottish business links.

The First Minister will give a speech at Stanford University in California on Tuesday.

She will also meet the state's governor, Jerry Brown, during her visit to the American west coast.

Later in the week, Sturgeon will fly to New York where she will give a speech to UN Women.

The speech will discuss what the devolved administration is doing to support women in war zones such as Syria.

The trip comes during the Easter recess period when both Holyrood and Westminster are closed for business.

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: "The First Minister's visit will focus on promoting trade and investment, boosting tourism, sharing best practice across the public and private sector and promoting Scottish innovation and entrepreneurship.

"The relationship between Scotland and America is an important one with deep and long-standing ties reflected by the strong economic, cultural and personal links of our citizens."

Secretary of state for Scotland David Mundell is also using the recess period to promote Scottish business links abroad.

Mundell will arrive in Burma later on Monday, where he will discuss Scottish-Burmese business links in the oil and gas sector as well as the whisky industry.

He said: "Scotland and Burma's oil and gas industry have a long history and a bright future.

"Burma has the opportunity to forge a modern industry that brings local jobs and economic growth.

"At the same time, Scottish companies are set to benefit, using their world class innovation and expertise to build stronger partnerships and win new contracts.

"I look forward to helping to drive forward new partnerships between Burma and the Scottish oil and gas sector."

Mundell added: "I will be banging the drum in Burma for Scotch whisky, helping the industry secure new exports markets.

"With 34 bottles of Scotch whisky shipped overseas every single second, to 175 countries worldwide, the UK Government is committed to promoting a truly global exporter.

"As we are prepare to leave the EU, we want to build and strengthen our trade relationships with allies old and new - and I am certain Scottish companies will be at the forefront of this."

