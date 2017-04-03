Former health secretary calls for new tax to fund NHS

Alex Neil says his plan is 'controversial' but more funding is needed.

NHS: Neil says 'essential improvements' need to be carried out (file pic). Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Former health secretary Alex Neil has called for a "health tax" to fund the NHS and social care in Scotland.

The SNP MSP served as health minister for four years under both Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon.

Neil says the public must be willing to pay more tax so the Scottish Government can make "essential improvements" to the country's health system.

The proposal is one of ten made by the Airdrie and Shotts MSP.

Neil said: "I support the efforts made by the SNP government to improve the NHS in Scotland and to increase investment in it.

"But much more needs to be done, including the injection of more cash to avoid a long-term crisis of the type we are witnessing south of the border.

"The major challenge facing the NHS is how to keep pace with the rapidly-changing levels and patterns of demands from patients - and how we pay for the improvements.

He added: "In my discussion paper, I concentrate on the problems of health inequalities, preventing avoidable disease, the cost of new medicines and staffing.

"The longer-term NHS issues cannot be swept under the carpet.

"The whole British system is in stress and while efficiency savings are needed, they will not be enough, which is why I float the idea of a separate health tax - deeply controversial but cannot be ignored."

Scottish Conservative shadow health secretary Donald Cameron said the SNP will be "furious" Neil published the plan.

Cameron said: "It appears Alex Neil is so dissatisfied with his own government's running of the NHS he deems it necessary to go his own way on the matter.

"SNP HQ will be furious that he is trying to sideline the health secretary on this one. People will wonder why on earth an SNP backbencher is taking it upon himself to do this.

"His pleas internally have obviously fallen on deaf ears, and now he is taking his own agenda to the wider public.

He continued: "There's no question that the NHS in Scotland needs substantial review, and many of these points are worthy of consideration.

"But as long as the SNP prioritises the break-up of Britain over the running of the NHS, no real improvements will take place."

