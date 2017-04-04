Sturgeon signs climate change agreement in California

Governor Jerry Brown met the First Minister in Sacramento during her US trip.

Agreement: Governor Brown signs the agreement with Nicola Sturgeon in Sacramento. Scottish Government

Nicola Sturgeon has signed an agreement with the governor of California to work together to tackle climate change.

The First Minister met Jerry Brown on Monday as part of a five-day visit to the United States.

On Tuesday, Sturgeon will give a speech to students at Stanford University on Scotland's place in the world.

Both California and Scotland are signatories to the Under2 memorandum of understanding between sub-national governments which aims to cut global CO2 emissions drastically by 2050.

The agreement will see both administrations "work individually and together to raise international attention to the actions and ambitious reduction goals of climate leaders".

Sturgeon said: "Scotland is making huge progress in delivering our climate change ambitions but we are not complacent and there is still much to achieve.

"Today's meeting strengthened our relationship with the government of California and I'm confident we can work together to achieve the targets set out by the Under2 memorandum of understanding."

World Wide Fund for Nature's US senior vice-president of climate change and energy, Lou Leonard, said: "It is good to see climate action high on the agenda of Scotland's First Minister on her trip to the United States.

"This is a strong reminder that climate change is a priority for our allies around the world.

"Over the years, California and Scotland have inspired the world by setting bold targets and investing in a clean economy. Now both governments are looking to collectively up their game.

"To successfully address the climate challenge, it is essential that the leading players work together to do even more."

