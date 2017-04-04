  • STV
  • MySTV

NHS misses A&E waiting times target for seventh month

Aidan Kerr Aidan Kerr

More than a thousand patients waited longer than eight hours to be seen in February.

Patients: A total of 118,803 patients attended A&E departments in Scotland in February (file pic).
Patients: A total of 118,803 patients attended A&E departments in Scotland in February (file pic).

NHS Scotland has failed to meet its A&E waiting times target for the seventh month in a row.

The health service is tasked by the Scottish Government with making sure no more than 5% of patients wait longer than four hours to be admitted, transferred or discharged from A&E departments.

On average over the past 12 months, 5.9 % of patients waited more than four hours.

In February, NHS Scotland again failed to meet the 5% target with 7.5% of patients waiting longer than the four-hour limit.

A total of 1111 patients had to wait eight hours to be seen, double the government's target.

During February, 118,803 people attended A&E departments in Scotland.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: "It's welcome that A&E performance has improved again this week thanks to the efforts of NHS staff, and that we have seen an improvement in the monthly times too.

"For at least 23 consecutive months, Scotland's core A&Es have been the best performing in the UK, over 13 percentage points better than England on the latest comparable statistics - that's the largest gap in the six and half years of data which has been available".

Scottish Labour's health spokesman Anas Sarwar said: "This is the seventh month in a row that the SNP government has missed its A&E target. Staff are not getting the support they need to deliver the care Scots deserve.

"SNP ministers are too busy running a campaign for a divisive second independence referendum when they should be focused on running our NHS."

A spokesman for the Scottish Greens said: "Evidently there has been a small improvement, compared to last month, but once again waiting time targets have been missed.

"We need to see a greater effort in recruitment and retention of staff, not just in A&E but in our GP surgeries and in social care to minimise the need to visit and stay in hospital where possible."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.