Sturgeon makes case for independence during US trip

The SNP leader says leaving the UK will help create a 'fairer society'.

Independence: Nicola Sturgeon wants Scots to have a second vote on the constitutional question (file pic). PA

Nicola Sturgeon has put forward the case of Scottish independence in a speech to students in California.

The First Minister was speaking at Stanford University as part of a five-day trip to the United States.

Her comments comes after Downing Street rejected her call for a second referendum on independence before spring 2019.

The SNP leader says she will return to Holyrood after the Easter recess to set out her next steps following her referendum plans being rejected by the UK Government.

In her address to the students, Sturgeon discussed Scotland's place in the world and issues facing nations across the globe.

The First Minister said: "Over the last 60 years, the European Union has built a single market and encouraged economic cooperation, while developing common social protections for workers and shared environmental standards.

"It has enabled independent neighbours to trade and travel freely while respecting the environment and protecting living standards."

Sturgeon continued: "Brexit poses a fundamental question for Scotland. Do we remain as we are, facing exit against our will from the largest trading block in the world, at the hand of a UK Government prioritising curbs on immigration above all else?

"Or do we become an independent country - with the opportunities and challenges that entails - and with the freedom to be an equal partner with the other nations of the UK and Europe and with countries across the world?

"My own view, as a supporter of independence, is that we will choose the second course. Independence, combined with equal partnership, is the best way for us to build a fairer society at home and to make a positive contribution to the world."

She added: "However that is something which will be debated and discussed across Scotland as we move forward.

"The immediate point that the UK Government must recognise is that the people of Scotland have the right to make that choice."

On Monday, Sturgeon signed a climate change agreement with the state's governor Jerry Brown.

The letter of cooperation will mean both California and Scotland work together to tackle the issue.

Both California and Scotland are signatories to the Under2 memorandum of understanding between sub-national governments which aims to cut global CO2 emissions drastically by 2050.

