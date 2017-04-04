  • STV
  • MySTV

Sturgeon makes case for independence during US trip

Aidan Kerr Aidan Kerr

The SNP leader says leaving the UK will help create a 'fairer society'.

Independence: Nicola Sturgeon wants Scots to have a second vote on the constitutional question (file pic).
Independence: Nicola Sturgeon wants Scots to have a second vote on the constitutional question (file pic). PA

Nicola Sturgeon has put forward the case of Scottish independence in a speech to students in California.

The First Minister was speaking at Stanford University as part of a five-day trip to the United States.

Her comments comes after Downing Street rejected her call for a second referendum on independence before spring 2019.

The SNP leader says she will return to Holyrood after the Easter recess to set out her next steps following her referendum plans being rejected by the UK Government.

In her address to the students, Sturgeon discussed Scotland's place in the world and issues facing nations across the globe.

The First Minister said: "Over the last 60 years, the European Union has built a single market and encouraged economic cooperation, while developing common social protections for workers and shared environmental standards.

"It has enabled independent neighbours to trade and travel freely while respecting the environment and protecting living standards."

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1384694-nicola-sturgeon-travels-to-united-states-for-trade-trip/ | default

Sturgeon continued: "Brexit poses a fundamental question for Scotland. Do we remain as we are, facing exit against our will from the largest trading block in the world, at the hand of a UK Government prioritising curbs on immigration above all else? 

"Or do we become an independent country - with the opportunities and challenges that entails - and with the freedom to be an equal partner with the other nations of the UK and Europe and with countries across the world?

"My own view, as a supporter of independence, is that we will choose the second course. Independence, combined with equal partnership, is the best way for us to build a fairer society at home and to make a positive contribution to the world."

She added: "However that is something which will be debated and discussed across Scotland as we move forward. 

"The immediate point that the UK Government must recognise is that the people of Scotland have the right to make that choice."

On Monday, Sturgeon signed a climate change agreement with the state's governor Jerry Brown.

The letter of cooperation will mean both California and Scotland work together to tackle the issue.

Both California and Scotland are signatories to the Under2 memorandum of understanding between sub-national governments which aims to cut global CO2 emissions drastically by 2050.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1384762-sturgeon-signs-climate-change-agreement-with-california/ | default

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.