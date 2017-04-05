  • STV
  • MySTV

Amazon receives £3.6m in Scottish Government grants

STV

Scottish Labour calls for a review after obtaining the figures.

Amazon: Retailer employs 2500 people in Scotland (file pic).
Amazon: Retailer employs 2500 people in Scotland (file pic). Chris Radburn / PA Wire

Amazon has received more than £3.6m in Scottish Government grants since 2007, according to figures obtained by Scottish Labour.

The party has now called for a review of the support the online retailer has been given by economic development agency Scottish Enterprise (SE).

SE paid £2,375,000 to Amazon in Regional Selective Assistance (RSA), a grant available for businesses that want to develop a project in Scotland.

A further £1,270,446 was paid in other grants in the period between 2007 and 2015.

In its response to a question from Scottish Labour, the government body said: "Amazon has received several offers of assistance since the company first located in Scotland in 2004.

"An RSA award in 2005 helped attract the company to Fife, an area where there was high unemployment, especially among young people, and safeguarded 78 jobs.

"This led to additional investment by Amazon, including a follow-on, much larger, project in 2010, supported by SE, which created 685 new permanent full-time jobs."

The body also confirmed that while company applications "must demonstrate a commitment to fair work approaches", recipients were not required to adopt the real living wage - currently £8.45 an hour - as a condition of the grant.

Labour's economy spokeswoman Jackie Baillie MSP said: "The SNP Government must now review the support it is giving Amazon.

"Securing good quality, well paid jobs should be the best use of enterprise grants, not boosting the profit margins of global companies."

A spokesman for economy secretary Keith Brown said: "This is jaw-dropping hypocrisy from Jackie Baillie, who fails to mention the millions of pounds of public cash which Labour paid to Amazon when they were in office in Scotland, and the money that Labour in Wales have also provided to the company there.

"Amazon are not in receipt of any Scottish Government grants at present, but we will always support jobs and investment in Scotland, which is more vital than ever given Brexit."

Amazon stressed it pays all 2500 employees in Scotland above the UK Government's National Living Wage of £7.50 regardless of age.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.