Amazon receives £3.6m in Scottish Government grants

Scottish Labour calls for a review after obtaining the figures.

Amazon: Retailer employs 2500 people in Scotland (file pic). Chris Radburn / PA Wire

Amazon has received more than £3.6m in Scottish Government grants since 2007, according to figures obtained by Scottish Labour.

The party has now called for a review of the support the online retailer has been given by economic development agency Scottish Enterprise (SE).

SE paid £2,375,000 to Amazon in Regional Selective Assistance (RSA), a grant available for businesses that want to develop a project in Scotland.

A further £1,270,446 was paid in other grants in the period between 2007 and 2015.

In its response to a question from Scottish Labour, the government body said: "Amazon has received several offers of assistance since the company first located in Scotland in 2004.

"An RSA award in 2005 helped attract the company to Fife, an area where there was high unemployment, especially among young people, and safeguarded 78 jobs.

"This led to additional investment by Amazon, including a follow-on, much larger, project in 2010, supported by SE, which created 685 new permanent full-time jobs."

The body also confirmed that while company applications "must demonstrate a commitment to fair work approaches", recipients were not required to adopt the real living wage - currently £8.45 an hour - as a condition of the grant.

Labour's economy spokeswoman Jackie Baillie MSP said: "The SNP Government must now review the support it is giving Amazon.

"Securing good quality, well paid jobs should be the best use of enterprise grants, not boosting the profit margins of global companies."

A spokesman for economy secretary Keith Brown said: "This is jaw-dropping hypocrisy from Jackie Baillie, who fails to mention the millions of pounds of public cash which Labour paid to Amazon when they were in office in Scotland, and the money that Labour in Wales have also provided to the company there.

"Amazon are not in receipt of any Scottish Government grants at present, but we will always support jobs and investment in Scotland, which is more vital than ever given Brexit."

Amazon stressed it pays all 2500 employees in Scotland above the UK Government's National Living Wage of £7.50 regardless of age.

