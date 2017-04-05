  • STV
'Fewer than a third' of council candidates are women

Chris Foote Chris Foote

Just 775 of the 2,550 people standing on 4 May are female, Women 50:50 says.

Election: Concerns over number of female candidates (file pic).
Election: Concerns over number of female candidates (file pic).

Fewer than a third of candidates in next month's council elections in Scotland are women, according to campaigners.

Just 775 of the 2550 people standing on 4 May are female, Women 50:50 has reported.

There are no female candidates on the ballot in 22 wards and no party has achieved a 50/50 gender divide.

Female representation on councils has "flat-lined for decades", Women 50:50 has claimed.

The Greens have the largest proportion of female candidates, with women making up 45% of those running, while 41% of all SNP candidates are women.

A total of 33% of Liberal Democrat candidates are women, compared to 32% of Labour candidates.

About 18% of independent candidates are female, according to the research, while 17% of Conservatives who are running for election are women.

The highest proportion of female candidates are found in West Lothian (41%) and East Ayrshire (40%).

In Orkney and Moray, just 20% of candidates are female, however, while in the Western Isles the proportion falls to 10%.

Talat Yaqoob, chairwoman and co-founder of Women 50:50, said the figures show action is needed to increase the number of women on Scotland's councils.

She added: "Currently, only 25% of councillors are women. With only 30% women candidates in this election and a shocking 21 wards with no women on the ballot paper whatsoever, it is clear that we will not reach fair representation for women in 2017.

"It is time for rhetoric to be turned to action, and we must implement legislation for all parties to follow to make sure decision makers reflect the society they are meant to represent."

