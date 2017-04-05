Sturgeon to meet Trump if US president visits Scotland

Prime Minister Theresa May has invited the billionaire to the UK later this year.

State visit: Nicola Sturgeon has criticised Donald Trump in recent months. PA

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will meet the US president if he visits Scotland later this year.

Donald Trump will visit the UK on a state visit after he was invited by the Prime Minister in January.

No locations for the visit have been announced.

At an event with students at Stanford University in California, Sturgeon said: "This trip has been principally business-focused so we're not going to Washington on this occasion.

"I fully expect, during his presidency, President Trump will come to the UK and come to Scotland.

"As First Minister of Scotland, I'm not going to decline to meet him."

The SNP leader has previously called for the president's state visit to be cancelled after he banned citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US for supposed national security reasons.

The First Minister asked Theresa May in January to cancel the event at a meeting in January.

She told the Guardian: "I think many people would like to hear a stronger view from the UK Government about the immigrant and refugee ban that was announced.

"I also said that I don't think it would be appropriate in these circumstances for the state visit to go ahead while these bans are in place given the understandable concern that people have about them and the messages they send and the impact they have."

Sturgeon is currently visiting the US but has no plans to meet any officials from the Trump administration during her visit.

Trump has a long association with Scotland with his businesses, which he has passed to his children to run while he is in the White House, owning two golf clubs in the country.

Trump's mother, Mary Anne MacLeod, was born and raised on the Isle of Lewis before moving to the US in 1930.

In December, Trump called the First Minister for a "brief introductory conversation" between the pair.

The business tycoon phoned Sturgeon from his private jet while the SNP leader took the call in a back room of her constituency office in Glasgow.

