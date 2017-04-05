  • STV
  • MySTV

Sturgeon to meet Trump if US president visits Scotland

Aidan Kerr Aidan Kerr

Prime Minister Theresa May has invited the billionaire to the UK later this year.

State visit: Nicola Sturgeon has criticised Donald Trump in recent months.
State visit: Nicola Sturgeon has criticised Donald Trump in recent months. PA

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will meet the US president if he visits Scotland later this year.

Donald Trump will visit the UK on a state visit after he was invited by the Prime Minister in January.

No locations for the visit have been announced.

At an event with students at Stanford University in California, Sturgeon said: "This trip has been principally business-focused so we're not going to Washington on this occasion.

"I fully expect, during his presidency, President Trump will come to the UK and come to Scotland.

"As First Minister of Scotland, I'm not going to decline to meet him."

The SNP leader has previously called for the president's state visit to be cancelled after he banned citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US for supposed national security reasons.

The First Minister asked Theresa May in January to cancel the event at a meeting in January.

She told the Guardian: "I think many people would like to hear a stronger view from the UK Government about the immigrant and refugee ban that was announced.

"I also said that I don't think it would be appropriate in these circumstances for the state visit to go ahead while these bans are in place given the understandable concern that people have about them and the messages they send and the impact they have."

Sturgeon is currently visiting the US but has no plans to meet any officials from the Trump administration during her visit.

Trump has a long association with Scotland with his businesses, which he has passed to his children to run while he is in the White House, owning two golf clubs in the country.

Trump's mother, Mary Anne MacLeod, was born and raised on the Isle of Lewis before moving to the US in 1930.

In December, Trump called the First Minister for a "brief introductory conversation" between the pair.

The business tycoon phoned Sturgeon from his private jet while the SNP leader took the call in a back room of her constituency office in Glasgow.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1375297-trump-calls-sturgeon-for-introductory-conversation/ | default

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.